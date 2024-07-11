Indy Auto Man dealership is honored as one of the best service centers in Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man dealership, IN

The Indy Auto Man Service center received an award for excellent service and high customer satisfaction from the Loc8NearMe.

We are thrilled to be honored among the best car service centers in Indianapolis.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder for Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man Service Center entered the Loc8NearMe list of the best businesses in Indianapolis with a 4.6 out of 5 rating based on several dozens of reviews from Loc8NearMe visitors. This award honors all kinds of service providers for outstanding attention to customer needs and professional service.

Loc8NearMe.com is an independent company that annually conducts an analysis of the most prominent businesses in Indianapolis and other cities in different states. The research includes restaurants, groceries, banks and ATMs, beauty salons, gas stations, dealerships, auto repair shops, pharmacies, and many other businesses. Recently, Loc8NearMe has summed up the results and announced the winners. IAM was named the Best Service Center in Indianapolis and received the certificate of excellence.

Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being listed among the best auto repair services in Indianapolis is a great honor for our dealership. I am delighted that we have received the recognition from the clients for our service. I want to thank each employee for their contribution to our collective achievement."

The Indy Auto Man Auto Center, Indianapolis, offers comprehensive maintenance and repair services for all car makes and models. Equipped with modern tools, quality materials, and skilled technicians who regularly undergo advanced training, Indy Auto Man ensures that any vehicle is well taken care of. Their range of services includes car maintenance, such as oil change, wheel alignment, brake and transmission fluid flushes, and repairs of any complexity of engines, chassis, transmission and components, and electrical issues. The IAM team also offers professional maintenance of all makes and models, as well as commercial vans to help entrepreneurs get a vehicle that perfectly meets their requirements and budget.

About Loc8NearMe

Loc8NearMe is an online platform designed to assist individuals in discovering nearby businesses and services within their vicinity. It features an extensive directory spanning diverse categories like eateries, accommodations, financial institutions, fuel stations, drugstores, and more. Users can either conduct targeted searches for particular businesses or explore various categories to identify the closest options available. Each listing on the website includes pertinent details such as contact information, directions, customer feedback, and ratings. The primary goal of Loc8NearMe is to facilitate users in effortlessly locating and engaging with essential services within their local area.

About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man is a used auto dealership and repair center located in Indianapolis that prioritizes exceptional customer service. The company is dedicated to innovation, integrating new technologies like online car sales and delivery, along with dynamic pricing for over 300 vehicles on their lot. The IAM Service Center is an advanced 21-bay station, fully equipped to deliver top-notch repair and maintenance services to Indiana customers.