CEEC.CHURCH Endorses the Global Christian Forum by Naming Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher as Ambassador
Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher
Bishop Schirrmacher will have role in GCF’s board - the “Facilitating Group”
The GCF serves as a platform for dialogue and mutual understanding, embodying both the essential doctrines of the Nicene Creed and the aspiration for unity expressed in John 17.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The appointment of the Most Rev. Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher as their Ambassador to the Global Christian Forum marks a significant step for the Continuing Evangelical Episcopal Communion in their mission to foster unity and engagement among churches globally. With his extensive experience, including his role as the outgoing General Secretary of the World Evangelical Alliance, Bishop Schirrmacher brings a wealth of knowledge and a spirit of ecumenism to the table.
— Bishop Robert Gosselin
The Global Christian Forum was established as a collaborative effort by the World Evangelical Alliance, the Vatican, the World Council of Churches and the Pentecostal World Fellowship.
“Since both the CEEC.CHURCH and the GCF look to the Nicene Creed as the foundation of doctrinal understanding,” said Bishop Robert Gosselin, General Secretary of the CEEC.CHURCH, “we are delighted to participate. The GCF serves as a platform for dialogue and mutual understanding, embodying both the essential doctrines of the Nicene Creed and the aspiration for unity expressed in John 17. This initiative reflects a commitment to addressing shared challenges and advancing a collective vision for the Christian community worldwide.”
The Global Christian Forum is recognized for its unique role in bringing together a diverse range of Christian churches and organizations, thereby fostering unity among various streams of world Christianity. The GCF's commitment to mutual respect and understanding, as well as addressing common challenges, has made it a pivotal space for ecumenical engagement. The involvement of Bishop Thomas since 2010 and his long-standing service on GCF's International Committee and Board highlights the dedication of individual leaders to the cause of Christian unity.
The acceptance of the Continuing Evangelical Episcopal Communion (CEEC.CHURCH) as a significant partner reflects both the GCF's Christ-centered approach to cooperation and the growing influence of the CEEC.CHURCH within the global Christian community. This partnership is indicative of the dynamic and collaborative spirit that GCF promotes, aiming to bridge gaps and heal divisions within Christianity.
In April 2024, Bishop Schirrmacher spoke for the third time at a "Global Gathering" of the Global Christian Forum in Accra in Ghana. He sees the GCF as - literally - "a unique gathering of global Christian churches and organizations that brings together all the major streams of world Christianity.”
In his speech on the second day of the conference, He said, "We have this common faith in Jesus Christ as the salvation of the world. So it is important to examine the aspects of this faith together.”
The Continuing Evangelical Episcopal Communion (https://CEEC.CHURCH) is a communion of the one, holy catholic and apostolic Church. Our specific identity and self-understanding is rooted in the Anglican spiritual tradition of being Catholic, Evangelical and Protestant. We adhere to historic biblical Christian values, and are fully sacramental, fully evangelical and fully pentecostal.
Rev Canon Phil Harris
Continuing Evangelical Episcopal Communion
phil.harris@ceec.church
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube