Ethiopia Customs Commission discusses the adoption of International best standards and practices to establish and manage effective Special Economic Zones

The World Customs Organization (WCO), with the financial support of the Customs Cooperation Fund – China (CCF-China), and the technical assistance of two WCO experts from Mauritius and Botswana, organized a National Workshop on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for the Ethiopian Customs Commission (ECC) in Addis Ababa, from 25th to 28th June 2024. A total of 20 Customs officials involved in the operation in Free Zones/Special Economic Zones attended the workshop.

The objective of the workshop was to provide capacity building resources for Ethiopian Customs with the knowledge and skills necessary to establish and manage effective SEZs that meet international best practices.

In her opening speech, the Deputy Commissioner of the ECC, Mrs. Muluwork Derese, underscored that the Ethiopian Government recognizes the potential of SEZs as driver of economic growth. In line with this vision, the Government has recently ratified new national legislation for the development and administration of SEZs. She further added that Customs administrations should play a crucial role to enhance the attractiveness of SEZs and contribute to their successes.

The workshop covered key elements of the Revised Kyoto Convention, the WCO Practical Guidance on Free Zones, and the SAFE Framework of Standards for adequate Customs procedures in Free Zones. These include Customs involvement in Free Zones, effective Customs on-site check and audit, the use of data and technologies, Cooperation with key stakeholders, the origin determination of goods, and the expansion of the concept of Authorized Economic Operator to Free Zone stakeholders.

These presentations helped participants understand the potential risks in SEZs, the importance of Customs’ role in SEZs, and the value of conducting a gap analysis between the international best standards provided by the WCO and Ethiopia’s current procedures and controls. Participants were also presented with case studies on Free Zones located in East and Southern Africa, with regard to their legal framework, the involvement of Customs, and the control and procedures put in place that have contributed to their successes.

The active participation and contribution of participants resulted in a successful workshop that assisted participants in enriching their knowledge about SEZs. The outcome of the discussions and the suggestions made by the WCO experts will be utilized for consideration of developing regulations as well as future actions that should be taken for proper implementation and management of SEZs.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Abreham Gudeta, the Head of the International Relations Department of the ECC, expressed his appreciation to the WCO, CCF-China and the WCO experts for organizing this workshop to assist the ECC in the implementation of Customs procedures in SEZs in accordance with international best practices and standards.