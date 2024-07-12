Montana West Just Dropped Its Most Demanded Backpack *Ever*: The Cow Print Backpack
Montana West has expanded its popular cow print purse collection with a new backpack lineup in proactive response to hyped customer demand.
Yes, definitely a regular cow print backpack. Would take it to all our barrel races!”DALLAS, TEXAS, US, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana West, the American-rooted western purse design label behind the viral Aztec print handbag, has expanded its popular cow print purse collection with a new backpack lineup in proactive response to hyped customer demand. According to incomplete statistics, Montana West has sold approximately 100,000 cow print items since 2023.
— Summer Kirby
The debut cow print backpacks follow the success of the cow print crossbody, duffle, and camera bags, continuing the stylish and high-quality tradition of the series. The new backpack lineup features four silhouettes: the ‘Mini Moo’ in both all-over and understated cow prints, and the regular-sized ‘Moo Traveler’ with corresponding designs.
Each style is designed for organization and durability, featuring a detachable coin purse in four matching color palettes—black, coffee, blue, and pink. Crafted from high-quality synthetic leather with real metal zippers, these backpacks offer a premium touch.
In response to strong demand from Montana West's fans, this backpack release is a direct answer to their enthusiasm. "Yes, definitely a regular cow print backpack. Would take it to all our barrel races,” said Summer Kirby, one of Montana West’s Facebook fans. “When we saw the enthusiastic feedback from our fans, we were more convinced that our designs must balance trendy styles with customer needs and practical functions,” said Marcle, the chief designer of Montana West.
“The July debut also aligns perfectly with the travel season, making these backpacks a great choice for travelers.”Continued Marcle, “They are travel-friendly, hands-free, and ideal for short hikes and sightseeing.” The mini cow pattern backpack, in particular, is lightweight, durable, and packed with practical features. It combines the convenience of a backpack with the capacity of a messenger bag, ensuring it won't look bulky or hinder exploration. The mini backpack is also suitable for travel-toddlers carrying their own toys and looking cute.
As the back-to-school season approaches, the cow print backpack of regular size is a perfect blend of style and functionality for students of all ages. With its spacious compartments and sturdy design, this backpack is ideal for carrying textbooks, laptops, and school supplies, ensuring students stay organized and prepared throughout the day. Whether it's for daily school use, extracurricular activities, or weekend adventures, the cow print bookbag is versatile enough to meet all the needs. With its comfortable straps and durable materials, this backpack is designed to last, making it a reliable choice for the entire school year. The trendy cow print design also adds a chic flair, ensuring it a standout accessory in the hallways.
With the resurgence of retro and rustic elements, cow print's unique and bold design has become a favorite among fashion enthusiasts and designers. This design style, which started gaining popularity in the 1960s, has been associated with freedom and nature, making regular appearances in punk and alternative fashion from the 1990s to the early 2020s. Since March 2023, according to incomplete statistics, Wrangler cowprint purse collection has sold over 100,000 items, including crossbody bags, camera bags, big totes, travel weekenders, sling bags, and wallets.
Availability:
The highly anticipated cow print collection is now available for purchase exclusively on the Montana West website. Fashion lovers are encouraged to act quickly to secure these limited-edition pieces. For more information and pre-order concerns, please visit www.montana-west.com or contact customer service.
About Montana West:
Montana West combines traditional Western elements with modern design, offering stylish and functional purses, wallets, handbag sets, apparel, and accessories. With over 30 years of history, Montana West is at the forefront offering high-quality Western products, and is known for exceptional craftsmanship and unique designs. The extensive collection includes not only Western purses but also an array of Western apparel and accessories, each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.
