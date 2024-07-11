SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Prime Day approaches, it's a great opportunity to explore some excellent deals on top-quality monitors. INNOCN is offering significant discounts on a range of their products, making it a perfect time to upgrade your display setup.





One standout deal is on the INNOCN 27 Inch 4K Laptop USB C Monitor (model 27C1U-D). Known for its stunning 4K resolution and versatile connectivity options, this monitor enhances both work and entertainment experiences. With a regular price of $349.99, it will be available at an enticing $219.99, which is 130 off. Furthermore, shoppers can take advantage of an additional 5% discount by using the code 27C1UD4KM during the Prime Day sales period from July 8 to July 14. This brings the price down even further, making it an exceptional value for a 4K monitor. For more information, please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6PCXZ79

Another impressive deal features the INNOCN Portable Monitor-15A1F . This portable monitor, regularly priced at $314.99, will be available for $189.99, offering a 125 off discount. This model is perfect for those who need a secondary screen on the go, providing flexibility and high-quality display in a compact form. During the same Prime Day period, an extra 5% off can be applied with the code 15A1FPMT, making this portable monitor an even more attractive option. For more information, please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5

Explore more of INNOCN’s latest innovations and offerings:

Prime Day Deals2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT

INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7

These early Prime Day deals on INNOCN monitors present a chance to acquire high-performance displays at substantial savings. Whether for professional use, gaming, or general home office needs, these monitors offer great value and enhanced functionality.

About INNOCN

INNOCN, a brand known for its innovative and high-performance display solutions, continues to push the boundaries of technology with its wide range of monitors. The company focuses on creating products that enhance productivity, entertainment, and overall user experience.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, INNOCN's monitors are designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals, gamers, and casual users alike.

