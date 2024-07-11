Furnitubes Unveils Veeva Sol - Revolutionary Urban Seating with Sustainable Smart Technology
Veeva Sol is a smart bench by Furnitubes that integrates solar powered wireless phone charging and an integrated light.
With Veeva Sol, we're not just placing benches in public spaces; we're creating hubs for community interaction and individual recharge.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furnitubes, a leader in innovative outdoor urban furniture, today announced the launch of its next-generation Veeva Sol range. This new line of smart seating blends sustainability, technology, and thoughtful design to bring a positive impact to urban outdoor spaces.
— Andres Carpinelli, Furnitubes Design Team Lead
Reimagining Urban Landscapes
Veeva Sol is the next in a line of products that seeks to bring responsible and sustainable furniture to outdoor spaces. Each piece is crafted with 80% recycled steel and durable Iroko wood, embodying Furnitubes' commitment to environmental stewardship without compromising on style or longevity.
"With Veeva Sol, we're not just placing benches in public spaces; we're creating hubs for community interaction and individual recharge," says Andres Carpinelli, Design Team Lead at Furnitubes. "What always fascinated me about enhancing the capabilities of the bench is this idea that the seat becomes an active place, not a passive object. A sort of seating 2.0. It's about enhancing the way people experience and interact with urban elements."
Smart Technology Meets Sustainable Design
At the heart of the Veeva Sol range is the innovative Sol Beam - a solar-powered component that can replace any one of the wooden seating beams. This technology allows for both wired and wireless charging of electronic devices, complemented by discreet LED lighting for enhanced visibility and ambiance after dark.
A first in the design of smart furniture, the Veeva Sol range is designed to be visually consistent with traditional urban furniture. It features a modern heritage aesthetic that allows the range to blend in with its surroundings rather than stand out.
The Veeva Sol range is also considerate of its transport footprint and has been designed to be flat-packed for minimum transport volume and ease of assembly and installation.
With its integrated batteries and lighting, the Veeva Sol range also delivers a neat solution to lighting requirements in areas where there is no power supply. By lighting up at night, the smart benches add a layer of safety to any area that could do with more illumination.
Key features of the Veeva Sol range include:
- Solar-powered charging capabilities : 48W Solar panel with 12V Lithium-ion battery, thermal insulation, and 20Ah capacity
- Wireless charging points (USB charging ports optional)
- Ambient LED lighting
- Modular, adaptable design
- Durable, low-maintenance construction
A Commitment to Community and Sustainability
Furnitubes' Veeva Sol is another step in the company's journey towards creating spaces that foster well-being and connection. The range's modular design allows for flexible configurations, enabling public spaces to evolve with the changing needs of urban communities.
The decision to have the powered smart bench completely off-grid demonstrates that every little bit done to reduce CO2 emissions counts. When considering how much of a city is lit at night and the sheer number of electronic devices we charge every day, our obligation to employ technologies that run on renewable energy becomes even more apparent. Veeva Sol is a small demonstration about how we can slowly transform our cities, one bench at a time.
"Every element of Veeva Sol has been carefully considered," adds Mr Carpinelli. "From recycled materials to energy-efficient technology, we've created a product that not only serves immediate needs but also contributes to a more sustainable and connected future."
Availability
The Veeva Sol range will be available for order from July 11. For more information about Veeva Sol and other Furnitubes products, please visit www.furnitubes.com or contact our Specifications Manager Gurvinder Kharood on gurvinderkharood@furnitubes.com.
About Furnitubes
Furnitubes has been at the forefront of outdoor urban furniture design and manufacturing for over 70 years. With a commitment to transforming outdoor urban spaces into realms of well-being, Furnitubes continues to lead the industry in innovative, sustainable, and community-focused solutions.
Gurvinder Kharood
Furnitubes International Ltd
+447522719062 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram