Kingbull Literider Folding Electric Bike Launches Three New Colors, Adding More Riding Flair

Kingbull Literider Folding Ebike

Kingbull has added red, black, and green to its Literider folding electric bike lineup, previously available only in white.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Kingbull announced the addition of three new colors—red, black, and green—to its popular Literider folding ebike, which was previously available in white. These new colors offer consumers more choices, allowing each ride to be even more vibrant and personalized.

The Kingbull Literider electric bike is renowned for its powerful performance and excellent design. It features 20*4 inch CST puncture-resistant fat tires that adapt to various terrains, providing a smooth riding experience. The combination of a 48V/15Ah battery and a 750W brushless motor delivers a range of up to 50 miles, with a top speed of 28 MPH. The bike also comes equipped with a front suspension fork and a hydraulic brake system, ensuring safety and comfort during rides.

Additionally, the Literider is equipped with a front headlight and a rear brake light, enhancing visibility and safety during nighttime rides. The rear rack design meets the needs of carrying items for daily use, while the adjustable seat and handlebars ensure that riders of different heights can find a comfortable riding position.

The Kingbull Literider electric bike comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty, providing users with peace of mind. Currently, the bike is priced at $999, with a $700 discount. Consumers can also schedule a test ride to personally experience the excellent performance and vibrant colors of this electric bike.

Kingbull is committed to providing consumers with high-quality and innovative riding solutions, and the diverse color options of the new Literider electric bike further underscore this commitment. Whether for urban commuting or leisure riding, the Kingbull Literider electric bike is your ideal choice.

Kingbull Literider🚴‍Folding ebike with fat tires, hydraulic suspension and brakes