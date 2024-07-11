Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,897 in the last 365 days.

Montrose Med Spa Celebrates One Year Anniversary at Sophie Cocktail Lounge

Montrose Med Spa @ Sophie Cocktail & Terrace Bar

Montrose Med Spa celebrates a successful first anniversary at the new cocktail lounge "Sophie" in Montrose

We are honored to be part of this community and to be known as the Home of the Beauty and Medical Gym Memberships.”
— Montrose Med Spa
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montrose Med Spa, a leading medical spa in the Montrose/River Oaks area, proudly celebrated its first-anniversary last night with a sophisticated event at the newly opened Sophie Cocktail Lounge. Montrose Med Spa is best known for its Beauty/Medical Gym Memberships and boutique spa feel. The event was a testament to the spa's remarkable journey over the past year and its growing reputation for excellence in the community.

The celebration at Sophies Cocktail Lounge, known for its elegant ambiance and innovative cocktail menu, provided red lacquered walls, chandeliers, mirrored ceilings, and fabrics with floral and animal prints. The celebration included business partners Maricela Olivo and Ashley Escobar, who operate the spa under the supervision of Dr. Baluch, and the Montrose Med Spa team, gathered to honor the success and growth of Montrose Med Spa. The spa, renowned for its comprehensive range of medical and aesthetic treatments compounded into memberships that include EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO, as well as other popular medical spa services with exclusive pricing, has quickly become a staple in the community, known for its commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

Maricela and Ashley took the opportunity to express their heartfelt gratitude to the spa's clients and staff, acknowledging their unwavering support and dedication. "This milestone is a testament to the trust and faith our incredible team and loyal clients have placed in us. We are honored to be part of this community and to be known as the Home of the Beauty and Medical Gym Memberships," the ladies remarked. Montrose Med Spa also said farewell goodbye to a team member who will be moving to NYC to pursue her Nursing degree.

Since opening its doors, Montrose Med Spa has distinguished itself through its innovative Beauty and Medical Gym Memberships, treatments, and personalized care. The spa offers a wide range of services, including advanced skin care treatments, non-surgical cosmetic procedures, and wellness therapies, all designed to enhance clients' natural beauty and overall well-being. This client-centric approach has garnered the spa a loyal following within the industry.

Looking ahead, Montrose Med Spa is poised for further growth and innovation. Maricela and Ashley shared their vision for the future, highlighting plans for expanding services and introducing cutting-edge technologies to enhance their services to their clients. "Our commitment to excellence and our passion for enhancing the lives of our clients will continue to drive us forward. We are excited about the future and look forward to many more years of success," Montrose Med Spa. The first anniversary celebration of Montrose Med Spa was not just a reflection of past achievements but also a glimpse into the promising future that lies ahead.

Montrose Med Spa
Montrose Med Spa
+1 7134855027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Montrose Med Spa Celebrates One Year Anniversary at Sophie Cocktail Lounge

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more