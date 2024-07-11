Submit Release
Join the UNESCO 2024 World Heritage Volunteer Initiative

AFIDFF Announces UNESCO World Heritage Volunteer Initiatives 2024 at Sukur Cultural Heritage Site and Gashaka Gumti National Park

ABUJA, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERROTORY, NIGERIA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF) and its partners are excited to invite volunteers and participants to join the 2024 UNESCO World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Initiative at the Sukur Cultural Heritage Site and Gashaka Gumti National Park. These events, scheduled for October 6th to 17th and September 17th to 27th, 2024, respectively, present unique opportunities to contribute to preserving Nigeria’s most treasured heritage sites.

Sukur Cultural Heritage Site: October 6th - 17th, 2024
Under the theme “Working on the Future,” volunteers will engage in hands-on activities, awareness-raising campaigns, and skills training to protect, preserve, and promote the Sukur Cultural Landscape in Madagali, Adamawa State. Participants will immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Sakun people, learning traditional skills and participating in community engagement initiatives. This year marks the fourth time UNESCO has approved AFIDFF and its implementing partners for the project, recognizing their dedication to heritage conservation.

Gashaka Gumti National Park: September 17th - 27th, 2024
In another significant event, volunteers are invited to Gashaka Gumti National Park and the Mambila Plateau in Taraba State. With the theme “Preserving Nature, Empowering Communities,” this initiative focuses on maintaining important wetlands, exploring the linkage between nature, culture, and human activities, and documenting the park's attributes to produce a Nomination Dossier for UNESCO World Heritage Site inscription. Volunteers will engage in wildlife monitoring, tree planting, trail maintenance, environmental education, and cultural heritage preservation.

Call to Action:
Interested individuals are encouraged to register by July 31st, 2024. Spaces are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Volunteers will participate in conservation efforts, community engagement, and educational campaigns to protect and promote this invaluable natural treasure. We welcome volunteers from around the globe to join us in this significant cause, whether you are an international volunteer eager to explore new cultures or a local volunteer passionate about preserving your heritage, your contribution is crucial.

Sukur Cultural Heritage Site:
Dates: October 6th to 17th, 2024
Local Volunteers: N35,000
International Volunteers: $200

Gashaka Gumti National Park:
Dates: September 17th to 27th, 2024
Local Volunteers: N35,000
International Volunteers: $200

Registration: Click Here to Register
Join us in preserving our heritage and empowering communities!

