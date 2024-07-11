RWASH ARTISAN TRAINING OF TRAINERS

WASH Programme Officer Mr. Erick Hale making his remarks at the training

Rose demonstrates how to install a SATO pan in a concrete toilet raiser

The Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene (RWASH) Unit within the Environmental Health Department (EHD) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) on the 25th to 27th June conducted a Sanitation Artisan Training of Trainers (TOT) at the RWASH warehouse at Ranadi, East of Honiara.

The training aimed to equip trainers with skills and knowledge to provide technical skills, knowledge and methodologies required to effectively train sanitation artisans in the provinces. This includes understanding sanitation systems, installation, maintenance and repair of sanitation facilities, ensure that all trainers are delivering consistent , high – quality training that meets industry standards and best practices, teach trainers about sustainable and environmentally friendly sanitation practices to pass on to artisans, increase number of qualified trainers who can, in turn, train more sanitation artisans at the provincial level, thereby expanding the workforce and improving overall access to improved sanitation in the Solomon Islands and ultimately, improve community health and hygiene by ensuring that sanitation facilities are properly installed and maintained.

Speaking during the opening of the training, the RWASH Programme Manager, Mr. Jack Filiomea, emphasized that “the significance of our work cannot be overstated”.

“Proper sanitation is a cornerstone of public health and by equipping trainers to educate artisan, we are taking a crucial step towards ensuring healthier and more sustainable communities. The training will not only enhance the technical capacities of the trainers, but also will inspire them to impart their skills to others, creating a ripple effect of positive change.”

“I encourage all the participants to actively participate, share their experiences and learn from one another. Your dedication and passion are vital to the success of the National Sustainable Sanitation Programme and the improvement of sanitation standards in communities of the Solomon Islands.

UNICEF WASH Programme Officer Mr. Erick Hale, in his remarks said UNICEF is pleased to financially support this training and they will provide ongoing support to ensure the trainers facilitate the artisan training in their respective provinces when they return.

The training aims to standardize training process, ensuring that every trained artisan is equipped with best practices and techniques in sanitation. The training also focused on sustainability, and emphasizes environmentally friendly methods to protect natural resources. Most importantly, UNICEF will continue to work together with RWASH unit to build a cadre of skilled trainers who can drive this mission forward in all the provinces,” said Mr Hale.

On day 2 of the training, the participants witnessed a demonstration of constructing toilet raisers and installation of SATO pans led by one of the RWASH own female artisan Ms. Rose Timothy, who has worked as a RWASH Technical Officer in Malaita Province for the past 7 years. Rose, who hails from Kakara village of West Kwarae in Malaita Province expertly guided the trainers through the toilet raisers and SATO pan installation, showcasing not only her technical skills but also her leadership in a field that is often dominated by men.

Her participation and leadership in this training are powerful testaments to the critical role women play in advancing sanitation and hygiene standards. By breaking barriers and challenging traditional gender roles, she is paving the way for more women to enter and excel in this sector.

Her contribution highlighted the importance of gender equality in all areas of development, especially in sanitation. When women are empowered and given equal opportunities, entire communities benefit. Her participation in the 3 days training served as an inspiration to all the participants and reinforces the commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone regardless of gender can contribute and lead.

In closing the program, RWASH Manager Mr. Filiomea said, as Solomon Islanders, we should be proud to support and celebrate the achievement of women like Rose, who are making a significant impact in the provinces and communities and driving positive change in the field of sanitation.

