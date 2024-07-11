Diabetic-NCD & ENT clinics moved to former Polyclinic

The Diabetes -Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) and (ENT) Ear Nose and Throat clinics at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) have moved to the former South Pacific Games (SPG) Polyclinic at Kukum and opens yesterday Wednesday 10th July 2024 for all patients seeking diabetic reviews, ENT services including NCD screening and checkups.

National Referral Hospital, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Janella Solomon said these two-day clinics are; the NCD clinic/ Solpen situated at the National Diabetic center at NRH and ENT outpatient and consultation clinics situated at the caravan. Both are now being moved to the Polyclinic at Kukum.

The Antenatal clinic will now be situated at the NCD Clinic, while the Caravan will now be used only for specific ENT Consultations.

“The move follows recommendations by the Labour Division to close the current antenatal ward at NRH because it is no longer safe for patients, thus the antenatal ward is temporarily transferred to the current National Diabetic Center”.

“However, emergency ENT and Diabetic cases are being advised to go to the Emergency department at NRH where ENT and NCD physician doctors will be called in to review the patients”, said Dr Solomon.

Meanwhile the Internal Medicine specialist consultation clinics that are usually held at the NCD Clinic building, are also being shifted to the Red Building at the eastern end of the Hospital.