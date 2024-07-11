Assistive Technology for Students with Learning Disabilities in Europe Market Growth $101.66 million by 2030

Europe Assistive Technology for Students with Learning Disabilities Market

The Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market size was valued $101.66 million by 2030

Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market is divided into specialized schools, universities and others.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning disability can be defined as significant reduction in the ability to understand complex or new information; difficulty in learning new skills, and a reduced ability to cope independently. Various aspects in which individuals with learning disabilities face problems include learning new things, reading, and writing. The modes of treatment available for various forms of learning disabilities include therapies, assistive technology tools, and handwriting training tools. The growth of the Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market can be attributed to annual increase in number of students requiring special education.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for the Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market. As nationwide lockdown, government regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuous increase in infection rate across numerous countries have created a widespread financial impact on the assistive technology industry. The Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market and entire healthcare field have witnessed strong impact due to the outbreak of COVID-19, forcing hospitals, clinics, and primary care doctors to alter the ways they conduct business.

According to a recently released Public Health England survey, individuals with learning disabilities are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 infection. These people are at high risk of losing their lives due to the COVID-19 infection, due to lack of care provided to individuals with disabilities. This has created incremental benefits for businesses in the market for learning disability treatment, where organizations can minimize mortality rates by encouraging routine patient testing. To minimize exposure to COVID-19, routine staff testing and proper sanitization of their personal protective equipment (PPE) are important.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By conditions, the Dyslexia was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By end users, the specialized school’s segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

• By country, rest of Europe garnered largest revenue share of 33.95%.in 2020, whereas Spain is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the review period.

The Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market is segmented into product type condition, end user and country. By product type, the market is categorized into hardware (which is further segmented into talking electronic devices, switches, portable word processors and others) and software (which is further segmented into (spelling/grammar checkers, electronic organizers, educational games, freeform database software and others). By condition, the market is bifurcated into processing deficits, processing deficits autism, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and others. By end user, it is divided into a specialized schools, universities and others. By country, the market is bifurcated into Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

