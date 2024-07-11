Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Transplant Center: Pioneering Ways in Organ Transplantation with Many Specialty Programs
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has extensive experience in organ transplants. They’ve performed hundreds of procedures to increase the life expectancy of people.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the largest and the only transplant centre in the country, Cleveland Clinic is experienced in treating almost all major types of organ transplants. Every year, several patients get their treatment done with precision. During recent years, the clinic has seen successful outcomes and increased patients’ survival rates. That is why, they're committed to extending their services to those who need their support and are seeking a new hope to life.
Organ Transplant Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
The transplant center at Cleveland Clinic is the largest in the country and has leading experts in the field. The clinic offers comprehensive treatment and care management options for people with various problems. It provides transplants for all major organs. It includes:
Heart Transplant Program
Kidney Transplant Program
Liver Transplant Program
Lung Transplant Program
Pancreas Transplant Program
Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, is a very common condition that results in restricted blood flow in the human body. In this case, the muscles are unable to pump the blood properly. This can be genetic but the lifestyle of a person like eating too much, overconsumption of alcohol, etc may also contribute to it.
This condition can be fatal but with a proper transplant facility, patients have seen improved results. This option is for those whose health condition is not improving even after medications and other surgeries. With good follow-up treatment and care, a patient has a better chance of survival.
The physicians and surgeons at Cleveland Clinic are experienced in providing professional medical care for patients with heart failure. They are expert in diagnosing, preventing, and treating underlying causes of this fatal disease.
The center for heart transplant was launched in 2017. Since then, it has been committed to offering the best services to people all over the UAE.
Who’s that for?
A person may require a transplant if medications or other treatment options are not effective. The condition gets worse and leads to heart failure. Several factors may contribute to it:
Cardiomyopathy (weakening of heart muscles)
Congenital heart defect
Coronary artery disease
Ventricular arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms)
Failed surgery
All these conditions may lead to heart failure that prevents it from proper functioning. It becomes crucial to perform a heart transplant to make a person survive and lead a normal life.
Kidney Transplant Program
A kidney transplant surgery is done to replace the diseased kidney. It is replaced with a healthy kidney from a donor which can be either deceased or living. Usually, a family member contributes to donating a kidney which is the best match.
Kidneys, just like other body parts, also play an exceptional role in the body. They remove the waste from the body and filter out the blood. As a result, it contributes to a healthy living. But sometimes due to some reasons, they fail to perform their proper functions. It causes fluids and waste to start building up in the body.
Hundreds and thousands of people have kidney disorders that can make life miserable for them. But with procedures like dialysis and transplants, a patient can hope to survive and live better.
The Kidney Transplant Program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is giving hope to lives and participating to increase the life expectancy of people with kidney disorders. All the patients are thoroughly examined before and after their treatment and they remain under strict observation of the doctors. All this is done to make sure that the highest standards of health for patients are set and met.
Who’s that for?
The doctors at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are at the leading edge of providing novel services to all the people. It has done 386 transplant surgeries since its launch and is still committed to improving the facilities day by day.
The kidney transplant services are for people with:
End-stage renal disease (ESRD)
Chronic kidney disorder
Chronic kidney disease with type 1 diabetes
Liver Transplant Program
The liver plays several vital functions within the human body. It processes nutrients, medications, chemicals, hormones, and drugs. It produces bile, aids in digestion, and removes toxins from the body.
When it fails to do so, it causes several complications. So it is important to maintain the healthy functioning of the liver, but with liver failure, it is impossible.
That’s where a transplant can be done to make the liver perform its routine tasks. It is usually done in case of liver failure, cancer or when the liver is not functioning properly due to some reasons.
A transplant is a surgery where an infected or diseased liver is removed and replaced with a healthy liver from a donor. This donor can be a deceased or a living person.
The team of doctors at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi works closely with the liver transplant centre in the US to ensure efficient delivery of services. At each step, it is ensured that the patient is getting the right treatment under the right circumstances. They just not only keep the patients under observation during treatment but also take care of them and provide medical advice after surgery to maintain their health condition.
Who’s that for?
Liver transplant is for people with:
Liver failure
Liver cancer
Chronic liver failure
Cirrhosis (scarring of the liver)
Lung Transplant Program
Lung transplant is performed for the patients that have infected, failing or diseased lungs. They usually receive a lung from a deceased donor. This surgery is mainly performed when certain medications fail to improve the condition of a patient.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has a preeminent lung transplant program. This program has significantly contributed to bringing positive outcomes for lung patients.
The treatment here begins with a thorough examination of a patient. Doctors look at all the available options to find the best one that matches the body's requirements, age, health condition, etc. Based on all these details, a healthcare provider offers you the necessary treatment options.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the first of its kind, serving people all over the UAE with comprehensive lung transplantation services. Here, the doctors' teams coordinate with one another to support patients in every possible way from start to finish.
Patients, at any stage, do not feel they are away from home. They get a friendly environment where healthcare workers regularly coordinate with them, discuss health conditions and keep their morale high. All that contributes to making a patient feel lively and active.
Who’s that for?
Lung transplant is now a widely accepted method and it is usually performed when certain medications have failed to improve the health of a patient.
It is for people with:
COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Pulmonary fibrosis also called scarring of the lungs
Bronchiectasis
Sarcoidosis
ILD (Interstitial lung disease)
Cystic fibrosis
Idiopathic pulmonary hypertension
Lung damage can be treated with certain medications but when these measures no longer work, it can be life-threatening. So doctors suggest a lung transplant.
Pancreas Transplant Program
The pancreas lies behind the stomach and is responsible for making insulin. Insulin is important for the absorption of blood sugar, thus maintaining its level in the human body. This organ may look tiny but it aids in performing critical functions.
Sometimes, the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin and as a result, blood sugar rises. This causes type 1 diabetes. Pancreas transplants offer a cure for type 1 diabetes. However, this is usually done as a last option because the side effects of pancreas transplants can be significant.
During a transplant, the damaged or non-functional pancreas is replaced with a healthy one from a deceased donor.
Besides treating type 1 diabetes, pancreas transplants are rarely used to cure pancreatic cancer, type 2 diabetes and bile duct cancer.
Who’s that for?
People with pancreas transplants see improvements in controlling their blood sugar levels. They also have restored insulin levels that help bring their internal body condition back to normal. However there are certain side effects, so it must be performed with the consultation of experienced professionals.
Usually, doctors prescribe transplants for the following people:
People with type 1 diabetes who haven't seen any significant improvements after taking medications
Those with periodic insulin reactions
Individuals with consistently poor blood sugar levels who fail to control it
People with kidney damage
Diabetic patients with low blood sugar or hypoglycemia unawareness. Those people have no idea when their sugar level is low, so they are unaware of its treatment. This condition puts the individuals at a greater risk.
Patients with both type 1 diabetes and kidney failure. Those people also need a pancreas transplant in conjunction with a kidney transplant as a treatment.
The Pancreas Transplant Program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is another initiative to offer a wide spectrum of healthcare services. From pre-transplant evaluation to post-treatment care, all specialists make sure that everyone gets the right, equal, and top-notch services.
Why Organ Transplant is Needed?
An organ transplant is needed when one of a person’s organs isn't working normally. It can be any organ but the most common ones that need a transplant are the heart, kidney, liver and pancreas. These organs may get damaged for any reason and stop functioning like normal ones.
For example, if you are a diabetic patient, you may need a pancreas transplant. In case of a damaged or failing pancreas, it is unable to produce insulin. To keep the blood sugar at an optimal level, the pancreas must work normally and produce the insulin to control blood sugar level. So if other treatments have failed to show improvement, a healthcare provider may perform a pancreas transplant for that person.
An organ transplant is also done when a person has received other medical treatments or surgeries but has not seen any improvements. In some cases, it is the last option to benefit a person. A medical specialist thoroughly examines a person, reviews their medical history and then prescribes a transplant as a last resort.
However, those transplants may also carry some risks and a person may bear its consequences throughout their life. That is the reason, it is always recommended to look for experienced and highly professional services before going for any kind of transplant.
What are the benefits and Risks?
Usually, without an organ transplant, a person cannot hope to survive long. A particular organ is damaged and without it working normally, a patient's health deteriorates.
Undergoing an organ transplant increases the life span of a person and enables them to lead a normal life. If a person is surviving on long-term medication, they may expect to lower their usage after getting a transplant.
In some cases like kidneys, a transplant eliminates the need for dialysis. Moreover, a patient with diabetes can also see improvements in controlling their blood sugar levels.
Individuals see an improved quality of life after getting a successful transplant. In most cases, it helps patients spend less time in clinics for their treatments and need less medication compared to before. All that contributes to a healthy and less painful life.
For almost every type of transplant, the benefits outweigh the risks. Because without it, a person can no longer survive, but those surgeries also come with some risks. Especially if there is an age factor and a person's health is already very bad. Some of the most common risks include:
Excessive bleeding
Complications during anaesthesia
Organ rejection or failure during transplantation
In some cases, post-surgical complications may arise like infections. It can be due to any reason like incompatible organs.
Those people may also be at increased risk of getting infections or other illnesses at a later stage.
About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is an extension of the US-based Cleveland Clinic. The hospital offers personalized treatment options by the region’s top healthcare professionals. From initial diagnosis to post-treatment care, advice or guidance, Cleveland Clinic is with you every step of the way. To learn more about their Transplant Center Specialty Programs, visit the website or call directly.
Phone # 800 8 2223
Shahid Maqbool
Cleavland Clinic Abu Dhabi
80082223
