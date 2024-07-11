Toshiba Launches 2:1 Multiplexer/1:2 Demultiplexer Switches that Support High-Speed Differential Signal Such as PCIe® 5.0 and USB4®

The new products use Toshiba's proprietary SOI process (TarfSOI™) to achieve very high bandwidths: an industry-leading[1] -3-dB bandwidth (differential) of 27.5GHz(typ.) for TDS4B212MX, and 26.2GHz(typ.) for TDS4A212MX. This allows the new products to be used as a Mux/De-Mux switch for high-speed differential signals such as PCIe® 5.0, USB4® and USB4® Ver.2.

TDS4B212MX and TDS4A212MX have different pin assignments. That of TDS4B212MX is optimized for high-frequency characteristics. TDS4A212MX has a pin assignment that considers circuit board layout.

Note:

[1] As a 2:1 Mux/1:2 De-Mux switch, as of July 11, 2024, Toshiba survey.

Applications

• PCs, server equipment, mobile devices, wearable devices, etc.

Supported interfaces: PCIe® 5.0, PCIe® 4.0, PCIe® 3.0, CXL2.0, CXL1.0, USB4® Ver.2, USB4®, USB3.2 Gen2×1, USB3.2 Gen1×1, Thunderbolt™ 4, Thunderbolt™ 3, Thunderbolt™ 2, DisplayPort™ 2.0, DisplayPort™ 1.4, DisplayPort™ 1.3, DisplayPort™ 1.2

Features

• High -3-dB bandwidth (differential) for high-speed differential signal such as PCIe® 5.0 and USB4®

TDS4B212MX: -3-dB bandwidth (differential)=27.5GHz (typ.)

TDS4A212MX: -3-dB bandwidth (differential)=26.2GHz (typ.)

• Low current consumption: Iope=150μA (max)

• Small package: XQFN16 (2.4mm×1.6mm (typ.), t=0.4mm (max))

Main Specifications

Part number TDS4B212MX

TDS4A212MX

Package Name XQFN16

Size (mm) 2.4×1.6 (typ.), t=0.4 (max)

Operating ranges

(Ta=-40 to 85°C) Supply voltage VCC (V) 1.6 to 3.6

Signal pins differential voltage (peak to peak) VI/O(Diff) (V) 0 to 1.8

Signal pins common mode voltage VI/O(Com) (V) 0 to 2.0

DC characteristics

(Ta=-40 to 85°C) Standby current ISTB (μA) Max 10

Current consumption Iope (μA) Max 150

High frequency

characteristics

(Ta=25°C) -3-dB bandwidth (differential)

BW(Diff) (GHz) Typ. 27.5 26.2

Differential insertion loss

DDIL (dB) f=5.0GHz Typ. -0.8 -0.9

f=8.0GHz -0.9 -1.0

f=10.0GHz -0.9 -1.1

f=12.8GHz -1.2 -1.4

f=16.0GHz -1.4 -1.9

Differential return loss

DDRL (dB) f=5.0GHz Typ. -17 -15

f=8.0GHz -15 -14

f=10.0GHz -20 -17

f=12.8GHz -17 -17

f=16.0GHz -16 -18

Differential OFF isolation

DDOIRR (dB) f=5.0GHz Typ. -20 -20

f=8.0GHz -17 -19

f=10.0GHz -16 -17

f=12.8GHz -17 -12

f=16.0GHz -14 -11

Differential crosstalk

DDXT (dB) f=5.0GHz Typ. -56 -36

f=8.0GHz -48 -34

f=10.0GHz -44 -32

f=12.8GHz -39 -31

f=16.0GHz -36 -30

