Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Soars with 12.5% CAGR by 2031 on Back of Increasing Adoption of Advanced Electronic

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market is the use of electrical energy, such as radio frequencies and signals. Includes jamming, intercepting and deciphering of signals. Geopolitical conflict and the increasing regional conflicts have necessitated adoption of more advanced military strategies.

The increasing use of warfare technologies has positively boosted the electronic warfare market. The range of cutting-edge technologies used in enterprises to increase efficiency, agility and productivity is referred to as 'digital transformation'. Modern electronic warfare systems are becoming increasingly digitized and connected to the broader Network Central Warfare or NCW capabilities around. This enables real-time data sharing in the face of threats as well as improved situational awareness & communication.

The following are the key Electronic Warfare (EW) Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Integrating AI and Machine Learning: AI and machine learning algorithms will be increasingly integrated into EW systems to increase their effectiveness in detecting threats and reacting automatically.

Integration of cyberwarfare: The combination of EW and cyber warfare capabilities will continue to increase, enabling coordinated attacks to be launched against all physical and digital systems.

The Road Ahead: Mapping Out the Next 10 Years in Electronic Warfare (EW) Market

Dominance of the electromagnetic spectrum: EW capabilities will play an important role in the management and control of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Increased autonomy: EW systems will continue to operate autonomously, using AI for real-time decision-making and adaptive response to electronic threats.

Cyber-physical integration: EW systems will become increasingly intertwined with physical military capabilities, blurring the lines between traditional EW, cyber warfare and continuous operations.

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW): The development and use of DEW, a subset of EW, is likely to increase, providing new means of destroying and stopping enemy electronic systems.

In November 2023, Airbus announced plans to deploy electronic warfare equipment and the "AARGM" anti-radar missile system from the US. The company Northrop Grumman including a transmission center and defense system from SAAB will equip 15 German Eurofighters announced. By 2030, the Eurofighter EK will be NATO certified, replacing the Tornado in the SEAD role in the fight against enemy air defense.

To gain decisive advantage on the battlefield, NCW emphasizes the importance of communication and exchange of information between units and assemblies Information sharing, delegation of command & control in areas diversity, improved targeting, and interoperability are key features of NCW at EW.

June 2023 – Elbit Systems secures a new contract from Airbus Helicopters to supply airborne EW defense systems for the Luftwaffe CH-53 GS/GE transport helicopter. The contract includes Digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), EW Controller (EWC), Countermeasures Delivery System (CMDS) deliveries, which improved the helicopter’s operational efficiency and mission success.

March 2023 – The Indian Ministry of Defense and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad signed an agreement for the purchase of two "Project Himashakti" integrated EW systems at a total cost of approximately $362.2 million.

April 2023 – L3Harris Technologies wins a five-year, $584 million contract from the US. Air Force there to develop, design and maintain a range of devices to protect aircraft against electronic threats. The company will provide block-cycle software development services with its advanced integrated security EW suite.

The market will see significant technological innovation in the coming years. Advanced jamming systems, electronic warfare capabilities and sophisticated electronic countermeasures will lead this development. These developments will enhance the effectiveness and coordination of electronic warfare operations. Global defense budgets are expected to allocate more resources towards EW capabilities. This increased funding will support research and development, the purchase of advanced EW systems, and the integration of these systems into existing defense strategies.

