Sustainable Lab Inc. Presented Research on ESG Disclosure Using XBRL at Asia Financial Forum in Kumamoto, Japan

Joint research with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the utility of XBRL in ESG evaluations also presented.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Lab Inc. developing Japan's largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST", headquartered in Tokyo, presented the latest research in non-financial data science at the 40th ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum (ABMF) International Conference held in Kumamoto, Japan from July 8-12, 2024.

As a Japanese company conducting various research on non-financial data, Sustainable Lab was invited to this forum. Its data scientist, Jiaqi Yang, participated in a panel discussion with financial firms and sustainable finance experts from ASEAN countries. The discussion highlighted the importance of ESG data collection and management tools and the utility of XBRL in ESG disclosure, referencing the report “Environmental Materiality in eXtensible Business Reporting Language Disclosures:Evidence from Japan” co-authored with the Asian Development Bank and published in June.

On the second day of the session, themed "How can digital transformation impact ASEAN+3? co-organized with XBRL", COO, Kotaro Takahashi, presented "How to Utilize XBRL for ESG Evaluation" to both domestic and international audiences.

Sustainable Lab aims to promote the use of XBRL through industry collaboration, enhancing data provision and reporting. Additionally, The company collects corporate data from both Japan and the ASEAN region via its non-financial data platform “TERRAST,” contributing to the economic growth of the ASEAN region.

▶️ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum (ABMF)

ABMF was established in May 2010 by adding Japan, Korea, and China to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and holds three regular meetings each year as a project to integrate and revitalize the ASEAN+3 markets through the regulation of cross-border bond transactions and the standardization and harmonization of Asian bond markets. The meetings are held three times a year. The regular meetings bring together more than several hundred experts from the region's finance ministries, central banks, securities market regulators, central securities depositories, stock exchanges, financial institutions, IT vendors, and others to discuss the development of Asian financial markets.

▶️About Joint Research with the Asian Development Bank（ADB）

Sustainable Lab conducted joint research with the Asian Development Bank titled “Environmental Materiality in eXtensible Business Reporting Language Disclosures:Evidence from Japan”. The research overview is as follows:

【 Full Report 】

ASIA BOND MONITOR JUNE 2024 (Our joint research is on p. 26-29)

https://asianbondsonline.adb.org/documents/abm_jun_2024.pdf

【 Research Objectives 】

To elucidate the dynamics of ESG information disclosure in Japan, where sustainability disclosures have increased in recent years. The research examines the potential of using XBRL format data as an alternative data source for ESG information.

【 Key Findings and Implications 】

- Trends in ESG Disclosure: Since 2013, sustainability-related information disclosure has significantly increased in Japan over the past decade.

- Relevance Verification: The correlation between ESG materiality disclosures and corporate financial/non-financial performance requires further detailed analysis.

- Need for data analysis by market segments and industries and focused analysis on specific ESG dimensions (environmental, social, governance).

【 Future Prospects 】

The use of XBRL data confirms its effectiveness in understanding ESG disclosure trends and exploring their relationship with corporate performance. Further XBRL-based disclosures are expected to enable more valuable research.

▶️About Sustainable Lab Inc.

Sustainable Lab develops and provides “TERRAST” , one of Japan’s largest non-financial data platforms that quantifies qualitative corporate environmental and social contributions using big data and AI. The company also offers the non-financial and sustainability data disclosure and analysis support tool “TERRAST for Enterprise”. The company, consisting of experts in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering, aims to seamlessly connect social and environmental contributions with economic activities. Selected as one of the “100 Companies Creating the Future Market (2023 Edition)” by the Nikkei Group.

