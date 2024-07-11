Institute of Risk Management (IRM) Appoints New Head of Partnerships for Asia
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) announces its growth strategy across Asia, focusing on expanding the region's risk management community and building purposeful partnerships. The IRM aims to establish a strong presence through targeted academic collaborations, strategic alliances, corporate partnerships, engagement with local business communities and the existing membership base.
To lead these initiatives, IRM is pleased to appoint Vicky Robinson as the new Head of Partnerships for Asia. Vicky has a background in marketing, communications, and strategic partnerships and will actively engage with stakeholders to drive IRM’s efforts to expand its presence and impact across the region. She has been with IRM for nine years.
Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of IRM, comments:
"Appointing Vicky Robinson to this new role marks a significant step in our strategy to enhance risk management practices across Asia. Her experience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality risk management education and resources.
Under her leadership, our partnerships in the region will thrive and promote the value of qualified risk management professionals to businesses and society."
Why Partner with IRM?
Expertise
With four decades of experience in risk management education, IRM is a globally recognized risk management authority.
Tailored Solutions
IRM offers globally accredited certification programs and advisory services tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities in each country and across the region, ensuring relevant and impactful education and advice.
Collaborative Opportunities
Partnering with IRM enables collaboration with top practitioners and industry leaders. Our partnerships foster knowledge exchange, research collaborations, and the development of effective risk management strategies.
Extensive Network
Join a global network of over 60,000 risk management professionals and organizations. A community which offers opportunities for partnership, strategic alliances, networking, mentorship, and professional development.
Forums for Local Members
IRM provides forums for local members and stakeholders to engage regularly, facilitating the exchange of ideas within the global risk management community. .
Innovative Expertise
IRM disseminates innovative risk management expertise through education, seminars, thought leadership, and knowledge-sharing platforms, keeping members and partners updated on industry developments.
Strategic Alliances
Establishing alliances with businesses, academic institutions, and the media, both locally and internationally, supports IRM’s mission and enhances collaborative opportunities.
This move builds on previous work in the region, including a report with Hubei University of Economics in Wuhan, China. The risk management centre at the university, led by Distinguished Professor Ming-Che (Martin) Sung, conducted a pioneering study on risk management education across universities in China.
Additionally, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Enhanced Competency Framework for Operational Risk (ECF-ORM, December 2020) recognized the Certificate in Operational Risk Management as a recommended qualification for professionals in banking and financial services. We will launch an updated version of the qualification in late 2024.
Vicky Robinson, the new Head of Partnerships for Asia, expresses her enthusiasm:
"I am excited to take on this role and focus on the needs and opportunities across Asia. I look forward to engaging with our members and stakeholders to promote the risk management profession. Working with Annie Tay and Mariam Crichton from the IRM Board will be invaluable as we deploy our strategy and work towards our goals."
Contact Information:
For further information, please visit: https://hub.theirm.org/irmasia
Bio: Vicky Robinson
A Freeman of the City of London, a past member of the Worshipful Company of Marketors, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Vicky holds a Master’s in Marketing Management and is a recent Marketing Week Mini MBA graduate (2024). Vicky also serves as a Captain in the Kent Army Cadets, where she acts as County Media Officer and has volunteered for the past 18 years.
