Institute of Risk Management Strengthens Commitment to Asia by Joining the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce

Left to right: Angelyn Ng, Communications & PR Manager, BMCC, Jennifer Lopez CEO, BMCC, Vicky Robinson, Head of Partnerships Asia, IRM, Azizul Hakim Sapi’ee, Executive Assistant to CEO & Office Administrator, BMCC.

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is thrilled to announce its membership of the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (BMCC) as an overseas member.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is thrilled to announce its membership of the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (BMCC) as an overseas member. This collaboration marks a significant step in IRM’s overarching growth strategy in Asia and reflects its commitment to enhancing risk management education and practices across the region.As part of this exciting new arrangement, IRM will now have access to a prestigious office address at Menara IQ, HSBC’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. This base will act as a hub for IRM’s efforts to expand its footprint in the region and foster greater connectivity with Malaysian businesses, members, stakeholders, and industry leaders.Dr Ian Livsey, CEO, IRM, said:"IRM’s expansion in Malaysia through our BMCC membership represents our dedication to equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive.Risk management is a vital component of every business, regardless of sector or role titles. The challenges of today’s globalised world demand robust and informed strategies that can mitigate risk, build resilience, and drive long-term success”.IRM has already taken proactive steps to solidify its presence in SE Asia, having established a Malaysia Group led by experienced senior practitioners in the field. Additionally, the appointment of a new global ambassador for the ASEAN region reinforces IRM’s commitment to localised leadership and collaboration, ensuring its message resonates effectively within the community.Joining the BMCC will unlock a wealth of opportunities for IRM to connect with Malaysian enterprises. The BMCC’s extensive network and influence will enable IRM to champion the cause of good risk management practices and education, benefiting not only individual businesses but also society as a whole.Jennifer Lopez, CEO of BMCC, (who has just been appointed as the Co-Chair of Britain in South East Asia (BiSEA) for the 2025/2026 term) expressed her enthusiasm on this announcement:"We are delighted to welcome IRM as part of the BMCC family. Risk management is essential for sustainable business growth and societal resilience. By working together, we can enhance awareness and adoption of strong risk management frameworks in Malaysia, helping our members to remain competitive on the global stage."Malaysia’s economic vitality and resilience rely on sound risk management principles. As the nation navigates the complexities of global challenges, IRM’s expertise will play a critical role in equipping organisations to anticipate uncertainties, seize opportunities, and maintain sustainable growth.Through its membership with the BMCC, IRM is poised to make a lasting impact on the Malaysian business landscape, demonstrating how professional risk management education, training and practices are a cornerstone of success in an ever-changing world.Call for CollaborationFor organisations interested in partnership or collaboration opportunities across Asia, please contact Victoria Robinson at victoria.robinson@theirm.orgThis partnership welcomes stakeholders to co-create impactful initiatives that drive innovation and resilience in risk management.For more information about IRM and its initiatives, visit www.theirm.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.