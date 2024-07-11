Tolentino calls for justice, gov't assistance for the Mondeñedos, scholarships for children of missing fisher

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is calling for justice and government assistance for brothers Jose and Roberto Mondeñedo, the fishers who figured in a 'hit-and-run' collision with an unidentified foreign vessel in the seas off Bajo de Masinloc, Zambales last Sunday, as well as scholarships for the children of Jose, who remains missing since the incident occurred on July 7.

"Kanina po, kausap ko yung anak nina Ma'am Delia [Jose's wife] at Mang Jose, [at] kausap ko rin si Roberto Mondeñedo [Jose's brother who survived the incident]. Nag-usap kami tungkol sa mga pangyayari, at noong isang araw, kausap ko naman ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) na gumagawa ng imbestigasyon," the senator shared on a radio interview with host Cheryl Cosim on Wednesday afternoon (July 10).

He added: "Ngayon po, gumawa na ako ng pormal na sulat sa DOJ (Department of Justice) at maging sa PCG para maasistihan itong pamilya ni Ma'am Delia. Patuloy pa rin ang paghahanap, sana maging successful ang search and rescue operation [kay Jose]."

"Alam ko alam n'yo na ang nangyari na kumapit si Mang Roberto sa payao ng halos tatlong araw, matapos silang banggain ng 'Yang Fu.' Malalaman din kung saan naka register itong barko na nakabangga sa kanila," said the senator, referring to the foreign vessel that collided with the fishing boat of the Mondeñedo brothers.

During the same radio interview, Jose's wife Delia asked Tolentino how the government could assist her family.

"Senador, sana po bigyan n'yo po ng tulong sa pag-aaral ang mga anak ko at bigyan n'yo po ako ng hanapbuhay para may pang suporta ako sa kanila," said Delia.

To which Tolentino responded: "Opo, ako ay nakatutok sa insidenteng yan, ako rin ang unang tumawag sa hepe ng Philippine Coast Guard, at hindi po natin bibigyan ng puwang yan hanggat di mabibigyan ng solusyon yan, makakaasa po kayo dyan."

Radio host Cosim, who interviewed Delia on air earlier, noted that it had been Jose's wish for their three children to finish their studies.

"Opo. makakakuha naman ng tamang scholarship yan. Ang punta ko sa Zambales... naka schedule po ako sa [July] 16, pipilitin ko po na dumaan dyan sa inyo, Ma'am Delia. Magkakausap po tayo nang personal at ipapahanap ko kung saan ko kayo pwedeng matagpuan," Tolentino assured.

"Isa rin po syempre, gusto ng pamilya ay makahanap ng hustisya," Cosim remarked.

"Yun po yung mga pinadala kong sulat ngayong hapon doon sa mga ahensya [DOJ at PCG] na nakatulong ko din doon sa unang insidente, na nagkaroon na ng solusyon, dun sa barko ng Marshall Islands na nakabangga din, at malaking sinettle doon sa mga mangingisda natin sa Zambales," explained Tolentino, in reference to a similar sea collision years ago, where he also assisted a group of fishers from Zambales.