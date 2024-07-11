The Advanced Sales Tax Framework for Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
Quantum Omega Group
Amsterdam, Netherlands Jul 10, 2024 - Quantum Omega Group (www.quantumomegagroup.com) is a dynamic and forward-thinking provider of Microsoft Dynamics Outsourcing, Development, and Consulting Solutions. Led by Mr. Danny Thie, Quantum Omega Group has established a strong reputation for successful Dynamics implementations across the globe. Quantum Omega's expertise extends to seamless integration with CRM systems, Salesforce, and other platforms. With a commitment to transparency, effective communication, and quality assurance, Quantum Omega Group simplifies complex processes, reduces risk, and optimizes delivery times for its clients.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Dynamics 365 Project Operations customers worldwide can now harness the power of the Advanced Sales Tax Framework (ASX). Designed for scalability, reliability, and agility, ASX offers sophisticated solutions to tackle sales tax challenges, ensuring seamless compliance with global tax regulations while addressing local requirements.
Quantum Omega Group, a leading provider of Information Technology and Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions today announced the availability of The Advanced Sales Tax Framework (ASX) on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
ASX's availability on Microsoft AppSource marks a significant milestone, empowering a wider array of organizations with these tangible advantages.
ASX marks a substantial enhancement to the standard sales tax features of Dynamics 365 Finance and Dynamics 365 Project Operations. Developed in compliance with global and EU regulations, ASX ensures businesses can rely on its precise tax code application. It adheres strictly to Microsoft's best practices and recommendations, providing peace of mind for global- and local tax compliance.
Key Advantages of ASX:
Compliance with Complex Tax Laws: ASX ensures that businesses remain compliant with frequently changing tax regulations, thus minimizing the risk of non-compliance and potential penalties.
Handling Cross-Border Transactions: For enterprises involved in international trade, ASX adeptly manages the complexities of varying international tax regulations, ensuring seamless operations across borders.
Real-Time Project Transactions: ASX provides real-time sales tax calculation for project transactions, offering businesses immediate insights into sales and tax data used in these types of transactions.
Enhanced User Experience in E-Commerce: By delivering clear and accurate tax information at any given time, ASX significantly improves the user experience, fostering better customer relations and satisfaction.
Risk Mitigation: The framework automates tax processes, reducing the necessity for manual interventions and thereby minimizing errors and associated risks.
Detailed Audit Trail and Documentation: ASX maintains comprehensive audit trails and documentation, simplifying the process of demonstrating compliance during audits and potentially saving time and resources.
Origin- and Destination-Based Taxation: Tax calculations are based on the delivery location of the seller and the receipt location of the buyer, in line with international sales tax rules.
Purpose-Based Tax Calculation: In specific jurisdictions, sales tax calculations are influenced by the intended use of the goods or services, adding a layer of precision to tax determinations.
Variable Rates, Tax Directions, Exemptions, and Thresholds: ASX accommodates various rates, directions, exemptions, and thresholds, depending on the nature of the goods or services transacted.
Simplicity and Transparency: The framework’s transparency in tax calculations ensures ease of understanding and prevents confusion for both businesses and consumers.
ASX's comprehensive approach to sales tax management not only ensures compliance with complex and evolving tax laws but also enhances operational efficiency, user satisfaction, and overall risk management for global enterprises.
"The Advanced Sales Tax Framework exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in addressing the dynamic needs of businesses worldwide," stated Danny Thie, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Omega Group. "With ASX, we are revolutionizing tax compliance, setting a new benchmark for tax engines in the digital era."
Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, of Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We welcome The Advanced Sales Tax Framework (ASX) to AppSource, where global customers can find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use. Thanks to trusted partners like Quantum Omega Group, AppSource is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025.”
Quantum Omega Group: Your Premier Microsoft Partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365
At Quantum Omega Group, we are a trusted ally in the realm of Microsoft Dynamics 365, connecting ERP experts with global enterprises to achieve significant results.
Our expertise includes ERP implementation, consulting, development, and support. We focus on crafting solutions that seamlessly integrate into your business. With offices in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and Belgium, and satellites in Poland, Brazil, India, and beyond, our network covers the globe.
What sets us apart is our unique blend of meticulous precision and cost-effective strategies, ensuring that Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions are delivered on time, every time. Whether you're looking to simplify Dynamics 365 or need guidance in your digital transformation, Quantum Omega Group is your reliable partner.
Discover the Quantum Omega Group
For more information about our services and our Advanced Sales Tax Framework, please contact us.
Shweta Agrawal
Operations Manager
Tel: +31 20-226-0262
Email: enquiries@quantumomegagroup.com
URL: www.quantumomegagroup.com
