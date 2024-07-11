Capsule Endoscopy System Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Capsule Endoscopy System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capsule endoscopy system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.61 billion in 2023 to $0.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient preference for non-invasive procedures, rise in gastrointestinal disorders, enhanced diagnostic accuracy, improved patient comfort and compliance, physician preference for capsule endoscopy, growing aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The capsule endoscopy system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications in gastroenterology, increasing focus on early detection, patient-centric healthcare approaches, telemedicine integration, global health initiatives for digestive health. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, growing aging population, preference for non-invasive procedures, rising awareness and patient education, reimbursement policies.

Growth Driver Of The Capsule Endoscopy System Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the capsule endoscopy system market going forward. Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterized by the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the body, which can invade nearby tissues and spread to other parts of the body. Capsule endoscopy systems are used in cancer diagnosis and detection by allowing physicians to visualize the gastrointestinal tract and detect abnormalities such as tumors, ulcers, and inflammation. They offer a less invasive and more patient-friendly approach to evaluating the GI tract, making them an essential tool in improving cancer outcomes and patient quality of life.

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the capsule endoscopy system market include Novartis AG, Medtronic plc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, EmblemHealth Inc., Olympus Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Henry Ford Health System, Steris Corp., Check-Cap Ltd., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Given Imaging Ltd., Medigus Ltd., Lifeline Sciences LLC., Medisafe UK Limited, CellMax Life Ltd., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., https://www.zoominfo.com/c/gi-view-ltd/49843790, SMART Medical Systems Ltd., BodyCap SAS, AnX Robotica Corporation, Advin Healthcare Private Limited, Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., SmartPill Corporation, ANKON Technologies Co. Ltd., RF Systems Lab Co. Ltd., CapsoVision Inc., PENTAX Medical Company..

Major companies operating in the capsule endoscopy system market are developing advanced capsules, such as the NaviCam small bowel system, to provide a more effective and efficient way to diagnose small bowel diseases. The NAVICAM small bowel capsule endoscopy system, that uses a combination of advanced technologies to provide a more effective and efficient way to diagnose small bowel diseases.

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Segments:

1) By Component: Capsule Endoscope, Work Stations And Recorders

2) By Application: Esophageal Diseases, Colonic Diseases, Occult GI Bleeding, Crohn’s Disease, Small Bowel Tumors, Celiac Disease, Inherited Polyposis Syndromes

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the capsule endoscopy system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of capsule endoscopy system.

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Definition

A capsule endoscopy system refers to a medical diagnostic tool used to examine the gastrointestinal (GI) tract for various conditions and diseases. It consists of a small, ingestible capsule that contains a miniature camera, a light source, and wireless technology. The primary purpose of this system is to capture high-quality images and videos of the interior of the GI tract, including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and sometimes even the colon.

