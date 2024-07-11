Dental Veneers Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.0%

Dental Veneers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental veneers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing skin cancer incidence, growing awareness of skin health, focus on preventive healthcare, rise in aesthetic concerns, expansion of dermatology practices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental veneers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global aging population, increasing focus on skin cancer prevention, rising dermatology consultations, focus on early intervention, expansion of aesthetic dermatology practices.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Veneers Market

Growing dental disorders are expected to propel the growth of the dental veneers market going forward. Dental disorders refer to oral disorders or oral diseases and encompass a variety of conditions that impact the teeth, gums, mouth, and related structures. Dental veneers are used for treating discolored teeth due to root canal treatment or stains from tetracycline or other drugs, chipped or broken teeth, gaps or spaces in teeth.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental veneers market include 3M Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Straumann Group, Planmeca Oy, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Ultradent Products Inc., A-dec Inc., Kulzer GmbH, MicroDental Laboratories Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Brasseler USA LLC, Voco America Inc., Keystone Dental Group, Sun Dental Labs, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Biolase Inc., Glidewell Dental Lab., Bego USA Inc., Removable Veneers USA, DURAthin Veneers.

Companies operating in the dental veneers market are focusing on the introduction of advanced dental treatment devices such as UltraThineer to gain a competitive edge in the market. UltraThineer is a 3D-printed dental veneer made of advanced material and a production workflow that allows for a minimally invasive treatment option.

Segments:

1) By Product: Porcelain Veneers, Composite Veneers, Other Products

2) By Application: Cosmetic, Medical

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental veneers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dental veneers.

Dental Veneers Market Definition

Dental veneers refer to individually crafted casings that significantly adhere to the front surfaces of the teeth. Dental veneers are used in numerous cosmetic dentistry procedures, effectively concealing cosmetic blemishes such as cracks, chips, stains, and other imperfections.

Dental Veneers Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Veneers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental veneers market size, dental veneers market drivers and trends, dental veneers market major players, dental veneers competitors' revenues, dental veneers market positioning, and dental veneers market growth across geographies. The dental veneers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

