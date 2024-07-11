Essential You Yoga Co-Hosts Transformative International Yoga Retreat in Peru
A Journey of Yoga, Culture, Connection and Healing
This retreat was truly amazing and is now one of my most meaningful and memorable trips! Words cannot fully describe the positive difference and impact this trip has made in my life.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential You Yoga, a premier wellness studio located off Cross Creek Boulevard in New Tampa, Florida, proudly announces the successful completion of its latest international yoga and meditation retreat. This year's event, meticulously planned and co-hosted by founder Libby Creagh of Essential You Yoga and Paty Hernandez founder of Mariposa's Retreats, took place in the culturally rich and stunning landscapes of Peru from June 21, 2024, to July 3, 2024.
— Emily
Participants from across the United States joined this transformative journey, flying into Peru to partake in a holistic experience that combined the practice of yoga and meditation with a deep dive into local culture. The retreat was designed to be family-friendly, allowing participants to enjoy the trip with their spouses and children, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all ages.
The group explored the bustling city of Lima, the historic town of Cusco, and the awe-inspiring Machu Picchu. Daily yoga and meditation sessions, led by experienced instructors, offered participants the chance to reconnect with themselves, find inner peace, and strengthen family bonds amidst Peru's stunning natural beauty.
At an elevation of 11,200 feet in Cusco, two participants experienced mild altitude sickness. However, they quickly recovered after drinking an ancient Peruvian herbal tea, a testament to the local wisdom and natural remedies that were part of the cultural immersion.
A significant highlight of the retreat was the visit to a local school, where participants generously donated school supplies to the children. This heartwarming act of kindness fostered a meaningful connection with the local community and underscored the retreat's commitment to giving back.
Additionally, the retreat coincided with an ancient Inca celebration marking the beginning of the winter solstice. Participants had the rare opportunity to witness this profound cultural event, gaining deep insights into the heritage and traditions of the Inca civilization, which enriched their overall experience.
"We are incredibly proud of the success of this retreat and the positive impact it had on all participants," said Libby Creagh, Founder of Essential You Yoga. "Our goal was to create an experience that transcended the physical practice of yoga, allowing families to connect with each other and with a different culture in a meaningful and enriching way. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to continue offering such transformative experiences."
Libby Creagh is a 500-hour Yoga Alliance Certified Yoga Instructor, with a BA in Social Work from the University of South Florida. She has been teaching Yoga for 13 years across the US and internationally.
In 2024, Essential You Yoga and Mariposa's Retreats also held a well-attended annual international retreat in Costa Rica, further establishing their reputation as a leader in wellness travel. Building on this success, the studio has already begun planning its next international retreat in Ireland, scheduled for 2025. This upcoming event promises to offer another enriching experience, blending wellness practices with cultural immersion in the lush, historic landscapes of Ireland.
For more information about Essential You Yoga and upcoming events, please visit https://essentialyouyoga.com/
