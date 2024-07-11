Full closure of Kalaniana‘ole Highway for slope stabilization work

Main, News Posted on Jul 10, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a full closure of Kalaniana‘ole Highway in both directions between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park on Wednesday, July 10, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. A full closure is needed to safely remove loose rocks and over hanging boulders to prevent possible rockslides.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured around the work zone via Lunalilo Home Road, to Hawaiʻi Kai Drive, and to Kealahou Street, where they may re-enter Kalaniana‘ole Highway.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and to check traffic apps before heading to their destination. Message boards will be posted with closure and detour information. All work is weather permitting.

