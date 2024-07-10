Former CEO of Publicly Traded Company Convicted of Securities Fraud Scheme

A federal jury in New Jersey convicted the former CEO of SCWorx Corp. (SCWorx), a publicly traded health care company, today for his role in a scheme to mislead investors about SCWorx’s procurement of COVID-19 rapid test kits in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Marc Schessel, 64, of New Paltz, New York, caused SCWorx to issue multiple public statements claiming that SCWorx was buying and reselling at least 48 million COVID-19 test kits, despite knowing that such statements were false and misleading. Specifically, Schessel made, or caused to be issued, four false and misleading statements during a five-day period in April 2020: an April 13 press release; an April 15 investor conference call; an April 16 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and an April 17 press release. All four announcements claimed that SCWorx would be receiving millions of COVID-19 rapid test kits within two weeks, but Schessel and SCWorx never acquired a single COVID-19 test kit as part of the announced transaction.

In the wake of these public announcements, SCWorx’s share price surged, rising by over 400%, from approximately $2.25 to an intraday high of $14.88. After SCWorx announced that it was terminating these COVID-19 rapid test kit agreements without having acquired any tests, SCWorx’s share price quickly dropped below its pre-April 13, 2020, announcement price.

The jury convicted Schessel of two counts of securities fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on count one and a maximum penalty of 25 years on count two. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey; and Assistant Director Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division made the announcement.

The FBI Newark Field Office investigated the case. The Justice Department appreciates the assistance of FINRA’s Criminal Prosecution Assistance Group.

Principal Assistant Deputy Chief Lucy Jennings and Trial Attorneys Kate McCarthy and Spencer Ryan of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Brandley and Angelica Sinopole for the District of New Jersey are prosecuting the case.

