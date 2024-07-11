Gaming App 4D Lotto Enters Australian Market With A Different Play
Recently launched in July 2024, 4D Lotto is the first fixed payout lottery game in Australia with unique software specifically designed for the market.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new form of lottery entertainment has arrived in Australia.
4D Lotto is the first fixed payout lottery game in Australia launched in July 2024.
Similar to fixed payout games that are popular throughout Southeast Asia, 4D Lotto has developed a unique software specifically for the Australian market.
The young entrepreneurial start-up behind 4D Lotto intend on taking a very different slice of the Australian lottery market. Appealing to Australia’s multicultural heartland, 4D Lotto’s fixed payout games are launching. With draws running every 5 minutes every day, there are plenty opportunities to get involved.
Within the highly competitive $7.091 billion total lottery turnover in Australia, their aim is to gain 150,000 players in the first quarter following launch.
The visionary team behind the 4D Lotto App are excited to launch a product that is not in Australia. Howard Sim, 4D Lotto Communications Manager says:
“4D Lotto is licensed by the Northern Territory government. The fact that we have a licence shows there is incredible confidence in us and and we are enormously excited to be launching into the market.”
4D Lotto is available to download through the Apple or Android app and is simple and easy to use.
Games that are immediately available include 2D, 3D, 4D Classic, and 5D. In the 2D game, odds of 100 to one are offered, and a draw occurs every 5 minutes every day with a minimum entry requirement of $1. 4D Classic is the original 4-digit game with over 70 years of history in Malaysia, started in 1951.
In addition, 4D Jackpot, a thrilling game loved by millions, is coming soon with potential big wins. 4D Jackpot is here to revolutionise how to play and win, offering an experience that's completely customisable to suit individual preferences.
4D Lotto General Manager Kenneth Lee says:
“Throughout Asia (India, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore) lotto games are very popular with highly engaged audiences. For example, in Malaysia more than 10 billion ringgit (3.2 billion AUD) is generated through lotto and in Singapore pools lotto generates $11 billion (12.4 billion AUD).”
Responsible wagering has been a part of the Australian lifestyle.
While lotteries are associated with low levels of gambling harm, 4D Lotto still prioritises responsible wagering. Lotto provides a low risk, low-cost form of entertainment and is easy to play. The game of 4D Lotto is just four numbers and starts from 0000 to 9999 in 10,000 numbers.
Howard Sim says:
“Harm reduction from gambling is a huge priority for 4D Lotto. We ensure our customers are able to self exclude, change their limits and close their accounts to protect them from gambling harm. 4D Lotto have suitable business procedures in place to ensure that customer satisfaction and enjoyment are not compromised while still having integrity in dealing with potentially harmful situations.”
Howard Sim is also keen to point out that on every page that patrons interact with a prominent ‘responsible gambling’ message is displayed.
About 4D Lotto
4D Lotto is an online lottery gaming corporation providing new lotto games to the Australian market. 4D Lotto is a legal lottery operator licensed and regulated and is one of the only three operators in Australia to hold a lotto licence.
4D Lotto is pioneering a new form of lucky numbers entertainment, which has already been established in Southeast Asian markets with highly engaged audiences.
About Howard Sim - 4D Lotto Communications Manager
Howard is leading the PR and Communications strategy for the July 2024 launch of 4D Lotto in Australia. 4D Lotto is an online gaming company that is delivering a range of exciting new games for the Australian market.
Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Howard moved to Melbourne Australia at the age of 17 to further his studies and broaden his opportunities. As a result, Howard completed a Bachelor of Business (Management) at RMIT and Foundation Studies in Business at Trinity College, the University of Melbourne.
4D Lotto is available on App (Android & iPhone) as well as a desktop version.
High-resolution images of Kenneth Lee and Howard Sim linked here.
