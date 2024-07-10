Army Reserve Ambassador for D.C. receives public service decoration

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –

U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Phillip M. Churn Sr. of Washington D.C. received the Patriotic Public Service Award June 13 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.

The award, which stated that Churn’s “remarkable voluntary efforts exemplify outstanding public service and enhanced the awareness and understanding of the vital role of the Army Reserve,” was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, 99th RD commanding general.

Churn is the Founder, CEO, and President of Syzygy International, LLC, a security risk management company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Mount Saint Mary’s University. He serves on the Smithsonian Institutes’ Advisory Board for the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater, Maryland. He is a life member of the Association of the United States Army and AUSA Region II, Vice President Reserve Component; the Reserve Officers Association, and The ROCKS Inc. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. He is the 2019 recipient of the Elis Island Medal of Honor.

Churn retired from the Army in 2019 as a major general. His key assignments include assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Reserve Matters, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command, and commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 333rd Military Police Brigade. Churn holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011, and to Bagram, Afghanistan in 2012 and 2013.

The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.

Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.