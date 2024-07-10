RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through June 2024)

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

July 10, 2024

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through June 2024)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of June 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: David O. Griffith

Case Number: MED 2024-46-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-13-24

RICO alleges that on May 1, 2017, Respondent was convicted of taking physical control of a vehicle under the influence in the state of Ohio, and that Respondent answered “no” to the question, “During the past two years, have you been convicted of a crime in which the conviction has not been annulled or expunged,” on Respondent’s November 3, 2017 renewal application, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Pathwrite, Inc., dba Paragon Infusion Services

Case Number: PHA 2023-54-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-20-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Kansas, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

