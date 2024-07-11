Officer Involved Death in Racine County, Wis.

VILLAGE of CALEDONIA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death in the Village of Caledonia, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

At approximately 9:47 a.m., officers with the Caledonia Police Department responded to a call for a man down at Cliffside Park in the Village of Caledonia. Once officers arrived on scene the subject discharged a firearm. A tactical team responded made up of law enforcement and first responders from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Caledonia Fire Department. The tactical team attempted negotiations with the subject but circumstances arose that caused law enforcement to use deadly force. Life saving measures were performed but the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other individuals were injured during the incident.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policies.

Involved law enforcement were wearing a body camera during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.