LocalLive To Integrate With SportsRecruits To Power College Recruiting Efforts
LocalLive Networks will integrate with SportsRecruits, the leading college recruiting network, to empower high school student-athletes.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalLive Networks will integrate with SportsRecruits, the leading college recruiting network, to empower high school student-athletes to pursue their dreams of playing college sports.
LocalLive partner schools will be able to leverage the SportsRecruits network to create an audience of every college coach in the country for video captured by LocalLive. After a high school game is streamed, the video will be available to each student-athlete competing in that game. Student-athletes can use the video tools on SportsRecruits to cut clips and share highlights with every college program in the country. Student-athletes are then notified of which schools view their profile and video, providing transparency into an otherwise opaque process.
Kevin Devaney, Jr, Executive Vice President of LocalLive, said “One of the most underrated aspects of the recruiting process is the athlete’s ability to get strong, quality video in the hands of college coaches in a timely fashion. This partnership between LocalLive and SportsRecruits accomplishes that.”
“Our mission at SportsRecruits is to empower student-athletes to pursue their dreams. When a student-athlete makes a great play, we want to make it as easy as possible for college coaches to tap into that video,” said Matt Wheeler, Co-Founder of SportsRecruits. “SportsRecruits supports the college search and recruiting process for high school athletes across every sport and we are excited to support student-athletes at LocalLive partner schools.”
About SportsRecruits
SportsRecruits is a network that connects clubs, athletes and their families with every college program in the country. Club organizations use our platform to empower their athletes in the recruiting process and oversee their efforts and communication with complete transparency. Connections made on the platform have resulted in commitments to the best academic and athletic institutions across the country. SportsRecruits is headquartered in New York City.
About LocalLive
LocalLive Networks is a leading provider of live streaming services for local sports and events. Based in Stamford, CT, LocalLive Networks partners with schools and organizations to broadcast games and activities live to viewers worldwide. With a mission to enhance community engagement and support educational opportunities, LocalLive Networks offers comprehensive solutions that empower schools to showcase their athletic programs with professional-quality broadcasts.
