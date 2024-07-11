Trusted Strategic Solutions' Semiconductor Revolution
A Presentation About Powering the Future, One Nanometer at a TimeROSVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semiconductors make our world work. They are the crucial electronic component in everything from household gadgets to cars, research laboratories, power and water infrastructure, aircraft, and more. They form the backbone of modern technology. As the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and daily news show, they are also critical to national security. Without semiconductors, billions of devices, machines and systems globally would cease to function. But what exactly is a semiconductor, and how are they made? Daniel Marrujo, President and Managing Director of Trusted Strategic Solutions, said, "Given the billions of dollars being invested globally in semiconductor technologies this year, it is crucial to understand the basics of how these devices are manufactured. This foundational knowledge ensures that everyone interested in this movement comprehends the essential aspects of the manufacturing process."
This presentation demystifies the ingenuity and processes of semiconductors, and arms readers with the knowledge they need to understand the importance of these miniature yet powerful and ubiquitous chips that drive our world.
TSS Semiconductor Primer
—
Trusted Strategic Solutions provides strategic recommendations to government and tech industry leaders. We recognize the increased global and national need for rare earth elements, microelectronics, semiconductors, and the vulnerabilities created by the increased needs. Trusted Strategic Solutions develops strategies alongside the U.S. government and industry to overcome these challenges.
Elle Lynch
Trusted Strategic Solutions
Outreach@tss.llc