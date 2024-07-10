H.R. 7439, Strengthening State and Local Efforts to Counter Transnational Repression Act

H.R. 7439 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a training program to enhance nonfederal law enforcement agencies’ preparedness for and response to transnational repression and related terrorist threats. The bill also would require DHS to conduct, to the extent practicable, research and development on technology to increase participation in training offered to nonfederal law enforcement and to share information on identifying and collecting information on such threats. Lastly, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress within two years of enactment on the implementation of the bill.

Using information from DHS, CBO estimates that developing the training program would cost $5 million over the 2024-2029 period. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that completing the report would cost $1 million. In total, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 7439 would cost $6 million over the 2024-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Because DHS already conducts research and development to enhance its security and intergovernmental situational awareness, CBO expects that implementing that requirement would cost less than $500,000.