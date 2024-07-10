Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,910 in the last 365 days.

H.J. Res. 122, a joint resolution providing for Congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to “Credit Card Penalty Fees (Regulation Z)”

H.J. Res. 122 would disapprove a final rule published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in March 2024. By invoking a legislative process established in the Congressional Review Act, the resolution would repeal the rule and prohibit the agency from issuing the same or any similar rule in the future. The rule, which caps at $8 per instance the amount that large credit card issuers may charge in late fees, is now under a nationwide injunction because of ongoing litigation.

Using information from the CFPB, CBO estimates that any cost to the agency to repeal the final rule and provide guidance to large credit card issuers would be insignificant. The CFPB is permanently authorized to spend amounts transferred from the combined earnings of the Federal Reserve in an amount necessary to carry out its responsibilities; that spending is classified as direct spending.

You just read:

H.J. Res. 122, a joint resolution providing for Congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to “Credit Card Penalty Fees (Regulation Z)”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more