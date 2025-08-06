Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,742 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 3494, VA Hospital Inventory Management System Authorization Act

H.R. 3494 would authorize the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to develop an information technology (IT) system to manage inventory at its medical facilities. The bill also would reduce the amount of VA pensions the department pays to certain veterans and survivors who reside in nursing homes. In total, H.R. 3494 would increase spending subject to appropriation by $50 million and reduce direct spending by $52 million over the 2025‑2035 period.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget functions 550 (health) and 700 (veterans benefits and services).

Table 1.

Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 3494

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

    
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2025-2030

2025-2035
 

Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation

    

Estimated Authorization

0

50

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

50

50

Estimated Outlays

0

12

27

4

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

45

50
 

Decreases (-) in Direct Spending

    

Estimated Budget Authority

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-40

-12

0

0

0

-52

Estimated Outlays

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-40

-12

0

0

0

-52

Spending Subject to Appropriation

H.R. 3494 would authorize appropriations of $50 million for VA to purchase or develop and implement a system for managing inventory of expendable and nonexpendable items at its medical facilities. VA would initially implement the system at one VA medical facility before expanding its use throughout the department, assuming functions of the system are satisfactory. Using information on spending patterns for similar IT programs, CBO estimates implementing the bill would cost $50 million over the 2025-2035 period. Such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.

Direct Spending

Under current law, VA reduces pension payments to veterans and survivors who reside in Medicaid nursing homes to $90 per month. That required reduction expires November 30, 2031. Section 3 of the bill would extend that reduction for 13 months, through December 31, 2032. CBO estimates that extending that requirement would reduce VA benefits by $10 million per month. (Those benefits are paid from mandatory appropriations and are therefore considered direct spending.) As a result of that reduction in beneficiaries’ income, Medicaid would pay more of the cost of their care, increasing spending for that program by $6 million per month. Thus, enacting section 3 would reduce net direct spending by $52 million over the 2025-2035 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 3494, VA Hospital Inventory Management System Authorization Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more