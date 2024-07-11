Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara, Joins UrbanLogiq as Chief Strategy Officer

About

Urbanlogiq’s mission is to break down data silos and help government agencies of all sizes make the most out of their existing data. Our easy-to-use data platform creates one common operating picture of each community empowering public officials to make data-driven decisions faster and cheaper than traditional methods. UrbanLogiq brings together the best of data science, data engineering, and big data to ensure safe and equitable communities for generations to come.

