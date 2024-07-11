Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara, Joins UrbanLogiq as Chief Strategy Officer
Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara, will join UrbanLogiq as Chief Strategy Officer starting in October 2024 after completing his current term.
UrbanLogiq is a leading example of how data & artificial intelligence can be harnessed for the public good. I’m very excited to join the team & ensure that UrbanLogiq’s efforts continue to succeed.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UrbanLogiq is thrilled to announce that Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara, will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer starting in October 2024 after completing his current term.
— Michael Lee, the current MLA for Vancouver-Langara
Lee brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to public good. Elected as an MLA in 2017 and re-elected in 2020, Lee has served as the Shadow Minister for Attorney General and Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation, Official Opposition Critic for Transportation, Infrastructure and TransLink, and Parliamentary Secretary for Affordable Housing.
“UrbanLogiq is a leading example of how data and artificial intelligence can be harnessed for the public good. I’m very excited to join the team and work towards ensuring that UrbanLogiq’s efforts in public safety, transportation management, economic development and urban planning continue to provide significant benefits to communities and governments alike,” said Michael Lee, the current MLA for Vancouver-Langara.
Before his tenure in provincial politics, Lee was a lawyer and partner with the leading business law firm, Lawson Lundell LLP. His background and expertise will be pivotal to further UrbanLogiq’s mission of empowering public servants with smarter, more efficient solutions.
“Michael’s extensive legal and business expertise and profound understanding of the public sector will be invaluable as we expand our services and impact. He will focus on channel partnerships, corporate development, and regulatory AI governance in his new role as Chief Strategy Officer. He will be instrumental in guiding UrbanLogiq through this exciting phase of growth,” said Mark Masongsong, UrbanLogiq’s CEO.
Lee's transition from elected office to a leadership position at UrbanLogiq underscores the growing importance of technology in shaping the future of communities. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will ensure that UrbanLogiq remains at the forefront of ethical AI-driven solutions for governments.
About UrbanLogiq: UrbanLogiq is dedicated to transforming how governments use data to create smarter, more efficient cities. By harnessing the power of AI and advanced analytics, UrbanLogiq provides actionable insights that help decision-makers improve public services, optimize resources, and enhance community well-being.
Luisa Alvarez
Urbanlogiq
+1 604-787-0207
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara, Joins UrbanLogiq as Chief Strategy Officer