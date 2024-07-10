Submit Release
California Jobs First: Five new television projects to film in California through state’s tax credit program

The projects receiving awards today include 20th Television’s legal drama “All’s Fair,” Faith Media Distribution’s “Lot Patrol,” HBO Original Drama Series “Latitude,” and more.

What Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission, said: “We are pleased to see these new projects taking advantage of California’s unparalleled resources and talent pool. During the first half of 2024 alone, the Film and Television Tax Credit Program has attracted twelve new and one relocating television series to California, creating essential jobs for the industry and sustaining the livelihoods of thousands of cast and crew members. It’s a testament to our resilience and the critical role of film and television in our state’s economy.”

Learn more about today’s awards here

