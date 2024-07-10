SWARCO McCain to Unveil Leading ITS Solutions at IMSA Forum and Expo
SWARCO McCain, Inc. Product Showcase Will Highlight Innovation in Traffic Management at Premier Conference in Irving, Texas
SWARCO McCain is investing in our software and hardware engineering departments, accelerating innovation & delivery of industry-leading solutions.”VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWARCO McCain, the leader in advanced transportation solutions, will participate in the 2024 IMSA Forum and Expo in Irving, Texas, from July 14 to 18.
— Tom Stiles, VP, Traffic Systems Engineering
SWARCO McCain will showcase significant product updates to its Omni eX® Intersection Control Software and the newly launched MyCity Solution Suite, allowing traffic engineers to proactively manage traffic flow and promote mobility through a comprehensive suite of real-time traffic data collection and management tools.
Additionally, SWARCO McCain will spotlight its Truck Parking Sign, a dynamic message sign used on highways to convey real-time traffic information to drivers. With full-color capabilities, the Truck Parking Sign displays a variety of messages, such as information about weigh stations, parking availability, lane restrictions, low bridge warnings, routes optimized for trucks, and more.
"SWARCO McCain is investing significantly in our software and hardware engineering departments. This investment is accelerating innovation and the delivery of industry-leading solutions," says Tom Stiles, VP of Traffic Systems Engineering.
SWARCO McCain, part of the SWARCO group, a $1.5B global traffic mobility provider, remains one of the few traffic solutions providers that is family-owned and focused solely on industry innovation and customer needs.
Conference Attendee Engagement Includes:
• Live product demos and insightful conversations with subject matter experts.
• Limited Edition Lifeguard Hat Giveaway - get yours while supplies last!
• YETI Cooler Giveaway - Plus 2 added bonuses! Ask a booth staff member for details on how to win.
• In-booth social mixers:
Tuesday, 7/16, 9:00 -10:00 am
Wednesday, 7/17, 12:30-1:30 pm
Greg Cutler
SWARCO McCain, Inc.
+1 888-262-2246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X