Doug Mathis Releases Heartfelt Single "How Many Days" to Support Autism Awareness

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned country artist Doug Mathis has released his latest single, "How Many Days," a deeply moving track inspired by the experiences of an autistic child. The song is now available on all major digital platforms, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, an institution dedicated to autism research and advocacy.

**About "How Many Days":**

Doug Mathis How Many Days official video

"How Many Days" tells the story of a little boy named Jack. Jack is 7 years old, has autism, and is fascinated by numbers. He frequently asks his mother questions like, "How many days till my birthday?" or "How many days till Christmas?" One evening, as his mother Vanessa (a friend of Doug Mathis) was putting him to bed, Jack asked, "Mom, how many days till I go to heaven?" Vanessa shared this touching moment on Facebook, which deeply moved Doug Mathis and inspired him to write this heartfelt song.

Doug Mathis commented on the release: "This song is very close to my heart. It's about understanding and giving a voice to those who are often unheard. I'm honored to support the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center through this project and hope to inspire greater awareness and understanding of autism."

**Join the Movement:**

Listeners are encouraged to stream or download "How Many Days" and become part of a larger movement to support autism awareness and research. By enjoying this beautifully crafted song, fans can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by autism. For a $2 donation to the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, fans can download the song directly from Doug Mathis's website.

**Listen Here:** [https://wmd.ffm.to/howmanydays]

**Donate and Download:** [https://www.dougmathismusic.com

**Tags:**

#DougMathis #HowManyDays #AutismAwareness #CountryMusic #Fundraising #AutismSupport #MusicCharity #NewMusicRelease #CharitySong #AutismCharity #CountryHits #SupportAutism #DownloadMusic #AutismAdvocacy #CharityEvent

For more information, interviews, or to learn more about supporting autism awareness, please

contact Mathis Music Group.

- **Email: www.dougmathismusic.com/contact

Doug Mathis is an acclaimed country music artist celebrated for his distinctive and powerful voice and compelling storytelling. With numerous hits and a loyal fan base, Doug continues to touch hearts with his music.

About Vanderbilt Kennedy Center:

The Vanderbilt Kennedy Center is committed to improving the lives of individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities through research, education, and advocacy.