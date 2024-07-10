The 24th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Runs July 19-28, 2024

Lions of Mesopotamia tells the story of the Iraqi national soccer team's journey to claim victory in the Asia Cup in 2007 during the bloodiest days of their country's civil war. Gateway to a New Life is one of 64 films created by St. Louis area filmmakers that will be screened at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase July 19-28. Vision is a film about Louis, a 17-year-old visual artist from North St. Louis, who meets Elijah, an elusive blind older mentor, who gives him rose-colored glasses to help him see the potential all around him.

Presented by Cinema St. Louis, the showcase features 64 films by St. Louis-area filmmakers, plus four master classes and post-screening Q&As

St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is dedicated to capturing the unique spirit, culture and experiences of the region. We are celebrating the power of storytelling to illuminate the city’s rich tapestry.” — Cinema St. Louis Festival Curator Emmett Williams

24th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Dates: Screenings held July 19 - 21 and 26-28, 2024

The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual celebration of the area’s current and future filmmaking community. Presented by Cinema St. Louis, this year’s festival features 64 films spread out over ten programs. All the works were written, edited, or produced by St. Louis natives or have strong local ties.

Beyond screening films, Showcase is vital for nurturing and supporting local filmmaking talent. Through the four masterclasses, post-screening Q&As, and networking opportunities, local filmmakers can connect with industry professionals, gain valuable insights, and forge connections to propel their careers forward.

Cinema St. Louis is dedicated to building the local community and providing a space for experienced filmmakers and emerging talent. Of the 64 films chosen for the festival, 27 are from St. Louis area college students, 12 are first-time filmmakers, and 22 are under thirty years old.

On Sunday, July 28, our Closing Night Awards Ceremony will take place at the Hi-Pointe Theatre from 6:30 - 8:30pm. In addition to several Jury Awards and the Essy Award, funded by the Chellappa-Vedavalli Foundation - a $1000 prize given to the overall Best Showcase film - for the first time, we are partnering with the St. Louis City Mayor’s Office to give out the Mayor’s Award to the Best Student Film. Cinema St. Louis staff will also announce the films that will move on to the 33rd Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival in November.

“St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is dedicated to capturing the unique spirit, culture and experiences of the region and its residents,” said Cinema St. Louis Festival Curator Emmett Williams. “In choosing these films, our programming team was committed not only to curating the best films, but also to celebrating the power of storytelling to illuminate the city’s rich tapestry.”

The 64 films, four free masterclasses and live podcast recording include the following:

SHORTS PROGRAMS: Historically our most popular category is Short Films, and this year we’ll be screening 3 Narrative Shorts programs, 2 Documentary Shorts programs and one dedicated to Animated and Experimental films.

PAINT IT BLACK: Narrated by John Goodman, this documentary dives into the rugged subculture of rugby union football in St. Louis with focus on a perennial powerhouse, the Bombers Rugby Football Club, the current USA Rugby National Champion.

LIONS OF MESOPOTAMIA: Debuting at this year’s SXSW and with a post production team from St. Louis-based Burton Stroube Outpost, this documentary tells the story of the Iraqi national soccer team's journey to claim victory in the Asia Cup in 2007 during the bloodiest days of their country's civil war. Journalist Aisha Sultan will lead a post-film Q&A.

GATEWAY TO A NEW LIFE: This documentary introduces viewers to the people behind the Afghan Support Program and the resilient Afghans who are building new lives in St. Louis. In partnership with theInternational Institute, a post-film Q&A will follow.

CATCHING BULLETS: After decades of selling drugs in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in St. Louis, Darren buys a condemned church building in his old neighborhood and channels his energy into establishing a youth mentoring center,

MASTERCLASSES: The four Masterclasses include the first-ever Film School vs No Film School debate, an animation workshop from Fu Yang, who is working with Apple, a deep dive into the world of local TV commercial work and a Missouri Stories screenwriting event sponsored by the Missouri Film office with a focus on St. Louis projects.

The Chellappa-Vedavalli Foundation is underwriting both the Showcase’s masterclasses and the Essy Award, a $1,000 prize for the Best Showcase Film.

Cinema St. Louis

For more than 30 years, Cinema St. Louis (CSL) has served as the region’s go-to arts nonprofit for educating and inspiring audiences of all ages through film. Annually, the organization hosts the St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) — included among USA Today’s 10 Best “Film Festivals Worth Traveling To” — as well as the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, QFest St. Louis, Classic French Film Festival, and Golden Anniversaries. In addition, Cinema St. Louis seeks to engage younger audiences, exposing them to the possibilities of becoming filmmakers, through free hands-on filmmaking camps and screenings through Cinema for Students.