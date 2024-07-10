CBP officers intercept nearly $1 million in methamphetamine at Calexico East Commercial Facility

CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers assigned to the Calexico East Commercial Facility intercepted a total of 515.74 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within wooden furniture cabinets last week.

On July 3, at approximately 1:00 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 29-year-old male driving a box truck transporting a shipment manifested as wooden furniture. The man was applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. The driver, a valid visa holder, was referred to secondary along with the box truck for further examination.

During secondary inspection, non-intrusive scanning technology was utilized to perform a thorough scan of the truck. Irregularities in the furniture were detected. A cursory inspection was conducted which led to the discovery of false cabinet compartments.

CBP officers used their training, experience, and port imaging technology to detect false compartments built into wood furniture cabinets. They noticed irregularities in the compartments which prompted them to examine further.

CBP officers examined the false compartments to discover and extract a total of 49 packages concealed within. The packages were consistent with the packaging of illicit narcotics and tested positive for methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the drugs is $928,000.00.

Officers removed the false panels from several furniture pieces to discover dozens of packaged of methamphetamine.

“I am extremely proud of our officers’ relentless efforts to protect our nation’s borders, even during blazing temperatures,” stated Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. “Their tenacity to remain vigilant and prevent dangerous drugs from reaching our communities encapsulates their remarkable dedication and commitment to duty.”

In total, more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and box truck while the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.