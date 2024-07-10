New, Modern Regulations on Plant Pest Management Come Into Force

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2024

As of June 26, 2024, The Pest Control Act has been repealed and replaced with The Plant Health Act. The new Act introduces several changes, including the deregulating of certain pests such as clubroot and endemic species to the province like Richardson's ground squirrel, grasshoppers and the warble fly. Additionally, potato wart has been added as a newly declared pest.

"Through these changes we have modernized legislation and established standardized measures to control declared pests and given more autonomy back to producers on reporting and control methods," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "This update not only promotes the growth of the agriculture sector but also aims to minimize crop losses due to pests, thus safeguarding the integrity of the industry."

Bacterial ring rot and late blight diseases in potato, the brown or Norway rat and feral pigs will continue to be regulated pests. This act recognizes the work done by producers and rural municipalities to control pest populations in a sustainable, scientific way.

In addition to this new Act, The Pest Declaration Regulations, The Bacterial Ring Rot Control Regulations, and The Late Blight Control Regulations have been consolidated into one set of regulations, The Plant Health Regulations, to simplify and streamline the regulatory framework.

The ministry remains fully committed to supporting surveillance, research and extension initiatives in the province to mitigate the impact from pests, regardless of whether a declared or nuisance pest.

Producers with questions about the new regulations can contact Raul Avila, Provincial Pest Regulatory Specialist by phone at 306-787-0428 or by email at raul.avila@gov.sk.ca.

