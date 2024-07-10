New Author C.M. James Gains Rapid Following with Expanding Catalog and Launches Self-Publishing Agency in Under a Year
In less than a year, C.M. James has captivated readers with a rapidly expanding book catalog and now empowers authors through a new self-publishing agency.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging author C.M. James is making waves in the literary world with an impressive portfolio of books released within a remarkably short time. Beginning his career with the daring and ambitious "Alpha Blood - The Battle for Sanguis" vampire series, James demonstrates his commitment and passion for storytelling. Launching a series as his debut work is a bold move that underscores his love for challenges, setting him apart in the publishing industry.
"Alpha Blood - The Battle for Sanguis" introduces readers to a dark, enthralling world of vampires, packed with intense action, intricate plotlines, and compelling characters. The series kicks off with Volume I: Facing Recognition, introducing readers to key characters and immersive settings. This title reflects the story's premise, where advanced technology and widespread use of facial recognition and surveillance have made it nearly impossible for vampires to remain hidden among humans. These technological advancements begin to expose their true identities, unraveling the delicate balance between the vampire world and humanity.
The saga continues with Volume II: The Diaeta Assembly, which introduces the governing body that oversees the vampire community. As a plan for a coup looms on the horizon, a greater and stronger force than the assembly or the coup itself is approaching. This mysterious entity has a story that dates back to biblical times. Before his arrival, he sends his son, a familiar vampire name, to pave the way. Additionally, a new type of blood has been introduced, carried only by the young "Alpha Generation," adding another layer of complexity and intrigue to the unfolding narrative.
Looking ahead, readers can eagerly anticipate Volume III: Gen A, set to be released during the Halloween season. This installment dives deeper into the main plot of "Alpha Blood," focusing on the Alpha Generation—children born between 2010 and 2025—who possess a special type of blood highly valued by vampires. However, this unique blood also empowers the Alpha Generation, giving them the strength to stand against the vampires. This volume promises to explore the discovery of their new abilities and their purpose.
Following this, James continued to build his literary repertoire with "Stan: The Artificial Intelligence Man." This novel delves into the complexities of artificial intelligence, exploring themes of consciousness and existence. Based in a bizarre reverse world where AI came first and rules Earth and mankind is non-existent. That is until Stan, an AI who transcends his programming to develop a groundbreaking application introducing emotions, unpredictability, and subjectivity to AI; called "M.I." (Mankind Intelligence) This novel not only captivates readers with its thought-provoking narrative but also reflects James's ability to tackle diverse and challenging subjects.
Anticipation is high for James's upcoming thriller, "Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair," a project that has been years in the making and is the one he is most excited about. The story centers around Levi, a man whose sleep issues lead him into a series of puzzling continuing dreams of a beautiful woman that blur the lines between reality and nightmare. With its intricate plot and psychological depth, "Dreamfall" promises to be a gripping read that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
In addition to his fictional works, C.M. James offers readers a glimpse into his own journey with "HI, I Am C.M. James, Let Me Tell You How I Got Here." This early career autobiography breaks the traditional mold by being released at the start of his career rather than later on. This unique approach allows readers to connect with James on a personal level, fostering a deeper appreciation for his work and insights into his creative process.
James's rapid success in the literary field has also led to the launch of his own self-publishing assistance agency, C.M. James Writes. This innovative agency aims to empower aspiring authors by providing comprehensive support throughout the self-publishing process. From manuscript editing and cover design to marketing and distribution, C.M. James Writes offers a range of services designed to help writers bring their stories to life and reach a wider audience.
"I've always believed in the power of stories to connect us and inspire change," says James. "Through my books and my new agency, I hope to encourage and support other writers in their creative journeys."
C.M. James's journey from a debut author to a burgeoning force in the literary world is nothing short of remarkable. With a rapidly growing catalog of diverse and captivating books, coupled with his dedication to supporting fellow authors, James is poised to make a lasting impact on the world of literature.
For more information about C.M. James, his books, and his self-publishing assistance agency, please visit C.M. James Writes Website. You can also check out the popular Alpha Blood Series website. In partnership with Speak With My Assistant LLC
