Texas Legend Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top) to Headline Fundraising Benefit for Groundbreaking Documentary Film in Antarctica
Benefit concert for a groundbreaking documentary film in Antarctica, by National Geo award-winning photographer Rodney Bursiel & filmmaker James Douglas Cooper.
Our ambitious mission: to create a cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences worldwide. This documentary promises to uncover the untold stories of Antarctica's beauty and challenges.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Legend Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top) and the BFG’s with Mike Flanigin (Jimmy Vaughan) and Chris Layton (Stevie Ray Vaughan) to headline benefit for groundbreaking documentary film in Antarctica at Villa At The Vineyard in Driftwood, TX
Don't miss an unforgettable evening of music, philanthropy, and celebration at the Villa at the Vineyard in Driftwood, TX, featuring the iconic Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top) Featuring Mike Flanigin (Jimmy Vaughan) and Chris Layton (Stevie Ray Vaughan). This exclusive event aims to raise funds for a groundbreaking independent feature documentary film set in Antarctica, helmed by National Geographic award-winning photographer Rodney Bursiel and Australian filmmaker James Douglas Cooper.
The benefit promises a magical atmosphere filled with gourmet food, beer & wine, and an exceptional lineup of musical performances.
Event Details
- Date & Time: Saturday, July 30th, 2024, starting at 5:30 PM
- Location: Villa At The Vineyard, 12305 FM 967, Driftwood, TX 78619
- 5:30 PM - Doors open, bar and food service commence, auction begins
- 6:00 PM - Introduction featuring Turk Pipkin, Rodney Bursiel, and James Douglas Cooper
- 6:20 – 7:00 PM - Lindsay & Brad
- 7:00 – 7:15 PM - Rodney & James
- 7:15 – 8:00 PM - Eve Monsees & Mike Buck
- 8:00 – 8:15 PM - Rodney & James
- 8:30 – 9:30 PM - Billy F Gibbons and the BFG’s featuring Mike Flanigin and Chris Layton
We are rallying supporters for an ambitious mission: to create a cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences worldwide," said Rodney Bursiel. "This documentary promises to uncover the untold stories of Antarctica's beauty and challenges.
All proceeds from the event will directly support the production of the documentary series, which aims to shed light on the ecological and human narratives of Antarctica. For more information about this visionary project, visit [True South Film](https://truesouth-film.squarespace.com).
Ticket link below for this exclusive benefit are available now and include access to all performances, food, drinks, and the chance to contribute to a pioneering cinematic endeavor. Join us in supporting True South and experiencing an evening of unparalleled entertainment and philanthropy.
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/frozenintime/1308744?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2FNv7yjRl4bGg-107_KxDojQHxoQTXll1MSuBnqmv6IOqqAlUZdp4jWzg_aem_jOYDXgKFZmYzDI2TrYNGzg
About True South
True South is an independent feature documentary and photography series led by Rodney Bursiel and James Douglas Cooper, exploring the mysteries and majesty of Antarctica. Supported by National Geographic, the project aims to illuminate the lesser-known stories of this remote continent through stunning visuals and compelling narratives.
