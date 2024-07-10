EIPA Supports Citizens’ Engagement in EU Cohesion Policy

The European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA) is excited to announce the second training on Citizens’ Participation in EU Cohesion Policy, organised with the Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO).

Scheduled for 19 and 20 September at the DG REGIO premises in Brussels, the training aims to equip participants with essential principles of citizen participation, focusing on deliberative processes applicable to the design, implementation, and monitoring of EU cohesion policy.

Since 2013, EIPA has been the leading provider of training on EU Cohesion Policy 2014–2020 and 2021–2027. Under two consecutive Framework Contracts with DG REGIO, we have delivered comprehensive training programmes to EU institutions, national managing authorities, and civil society organisations.

This long-standing partnership acknowledges EIPA’s extensive expertise in Structural and Cohesion Funds.

These training sessions empower national and regional authorities to efficiently and effectively implement Cohesion policy programmes, uphold regulatory standards, and promote good governance practices.

Project Leader and EIPA’s expert Marco Lopriore, commented: “We hope that this initial training will create further interest in citizens’ engagement and participatory methods as well as in citizens’ budgeting. Some regional programmes, such as Cantabria, have already planned to include this method in the budgetary period 2021-2027“.

Our extensive experience in high-quality training and technical support positions us as a key partner in achieving the European Union’s regional and urban development objectives. Our selection by DG REGIO reflects our dedication to strengthening the administrative capabilities of EU Member States and ensuring effective and transparent management of Cohesion policy programmes.

The upcoming training session is designed for participants from Cohesion Policy Funds managing authorities/ intermediate bodies/ audit authorities in the EU Member States and it is provided free of charge. Hurry up, limited places available: register here.

Our Multiple Framework Service Contract with DG REGIO