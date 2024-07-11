Nevis Brands Announces the appointment of Mike Urness as Director
“Mike’s experience with dozens of successful consumer growth companies across categories such as Annie’s Homegrown, Smalls, Sumo Citrus, Burt’s Bees will bring immeasurable value to Nevis.”.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: NEVIF) ("Nevis" or the "Company") a leading provider of cannabis beverages brands, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mike Urness as a Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Urness brings over two decades of consumer-packaged goods and finance experience to the Company, with a focus on scaling emerging challenger brands
John Kueber, Nevis CEO stated: “We are honored to have someone with Mike’s caliber as a board member. Mike’s experience with dozens of new and successful consumer packaged goods growth companies across categories such as Annie’s Homegrown, Smalls, Sumo Citrus, Burt’s Bees and HealthyCell will bring immeasurable value to Nevis.”.
Mr Urness, a Founder and Managing Partner at the Seurat Group, a consumer goods consulting and private equity firm. Mike has more than 30 years of experience in consumer products and retail brands, with strong expertise in creating and capturing demand in collaboration with retail partners. Mike advises manufacturers of all sizes, from emerging brands to Fortune 500 companies. Mike received his BA from the University of Washington and received his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and currently resides in New York City.
Concurrently Dr, Patrick Gray will step down from the board of directors. “We appreciate Patrick’s contribution as a prior CEO and for his contributions transitioning from Pascal Biosciences to Nevis,” said John Kueber, CEO.
About Nevis Brands
Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Missouri and Ohio with agreements to expand to Michigan and Missouri. Led by their flagship brand Major™ (www.nevisbrands.com/brands) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.
Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “NEVI,” OTCQB “NEVIF” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol “8DZ”
