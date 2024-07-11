PriviNet Applies for Prestigious Funding from America's Seed Fund to Propel Edge AI Solutions

PriviNet with Skyye AI uses AI at the edge and cloud for powerful solutions.

PriviNet seeks NSF funding to support Mini-Skyye AI, enhancing IoT in resource-constrained environments with improved data transmission and real-time analysis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PriviNet, an innovative leader in IoT and AI technologies, is excited to announce that it has applied for Phase I funding from America’s Seed Fund, powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF). This application underscores PriviNet’s commitment to driving cutting-edge innovation and transforming the IoT landscape.

Application for Significant Funding to Accelerate Cutting-Edge R&D

If awarded, the Phase I funding will provide $250,000 over six months, which will be instrumental in advancing PriviNet’s groundbreaking Mini-Skyye technology, a key component of the Skyye AI system. This funding will enable the integration of Mini-Skyye, an edge AI solution, into resource-constrained IoT devices, setting the stage for transformative advancements in IoT technology.

Key Project Highlights:

Revolutionizing IoT with Mini-Skyye: The project focuses on integrating Mini-Skyye into IoT devices to enhance their capabilities drastically.

Boosting R&D Efforts: The funding will catalyze PriviNet’s research and development, driving innovation in the field.

Pathway to Future Funding: Successful completion of Phase I could open doors to Phase II funding of up to $2 million, with further potential in Phase III.

Why Mini-Skyye Technology is a Game-Changer

Mini-Skyye technology is poised to revolutionize the IoT landscape by offering unparalleled edge AI capabilities. Here’s what makes it groundbreaking:

Enhanced Efficiency: By processing data locally, Mini-Skyye reduces latency and optimizes bandwidth usage. Edge AI refers to performing data analysis and decision-making directly on devices at the edge of the network, such as sensors or gateways, rather than sending all data to a central cloud server. This makes IoT devices faster and more efficient.

Advanced AI Models: Mini-Skyye integrates sophisticated AI models for real-time data analysis, enabling smarter and quicker decision-making.

Scalability: The technology is designed to be scalable and suitable for various applications, from environmental monitoring to industrial automation.

Focus of the Application

PriviNet’s application aims to secure funding for developing and integrating Mini-Skyye into various IoT applications, particularly in resource-constrained environments. The research will focus on enhancing data transmission efficiency, developing advanced AI models for real-time data analysis, and optimizing network performance in challenging conditions. This initiative is expected to drive significant advancements in environmental monitoring, smart cities, and industrial automation.

Quotes from Leadership

"Our application for America's Seed Fund marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the IoT and AI sectors. I am incredibly proud of our team at PriviNet for their relentless dedication and innovative spirit. By integrating Mini-Skyye into resource-constrained IoT devices, we are poised to achieve substantial technological advancements that will benefit numerous industries," said Brad Listermann, CEO and Founder of PriviNet.

About PriviNet:

PriviNet specializes in developing cutting-edge IoT and AI solutions. Their flagship products, SkyyeWave and Skyye AI offer robust, reliable, and efficient data communication and processing, which are particularly suited for environmental monitoring, smart cities, and industrial automation. PriviNet’s innovative technologies ensure seamless data transmission, low power consumption, and enhanced data integrity, making them ideal for remote and challenging environments.

Introducing PriviNet with Skyye AI