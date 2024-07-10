Post Session Report :: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

SB 1160, PN 1524 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) to designate March 29 of each year as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Pennsylvania. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1232, PN 1812 (Pennycuick) – Requires direct deposit for workers compensation payments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1274, PN 1773 (Robinson) – Modernizes Act 57 of 2004. Act 57 of 2004 created the Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2216, PN 3498 (Briggs) – Making various land conveyances in the Commonwealth. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

HB 1032, PN 3495 (Fiedler) – An Act establishing the Solar for Schools Grant Program; and providing for powers and duties of the Department of Community and Economic Development. A vote of 42-7 was recorded.

HB 1993, PN 3497 (Benham) – Amends the Pharmacy Audit Integrity and Transparency Act to provide for the oversight of pharmacy benefit manager contracts in the Commonwealth. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SB 447, PN 1799 (Mastriano) – This bill would formally establish the PA VETConnect program in law under the DMVA. The program was already created administratively and is operational to determine the needs of veterans and their beneficiaries, find resources that meet those needs, and connect veterans with those resources. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.