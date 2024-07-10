Workhorse Introduces the W56 Extended Wheelbase Version

CINCINNATI, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the release of its latest innovation, the W56 with a 208-inch wheelbase. This extended wheelbase version of the W56 is designed to accommodate Workhorse’s next-generation step van body, spanning 22 feet with an impressive cargo volume of 1,200 cubic feet.



“The 208-inch wheelbase W56 is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Workhorse Chief Technology Officer, Josh Anderson. “We’ve added over one hundred refinements to this new variant of the W56, designed to provide enhanced efficiency and easier upfitting. These include improved service access, additional charge port location options, new entry and cargo door options, and a revised rear box structure. Modular accessories such as doors, lighting, and lift gates support a wide range of commercial applications. We believe this next-generation electric vehicle sets a new standard for efficiency and versatility.”

The 208-inch wheelbase W56 builds upon the success of its predecessor, the W56 with 178-inch wheelbase, retaining the features that have been well received by fleet managers and operators. This zero-emission delivery work van is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting a benchmark payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles. The ergonomically designed cabin prioritizes driver safety and comfort, even during the longest work shifts.

As previously disclosed, Workhorse has secured an order for the extended wheelbase W56 from a customer who was impressed by the technical superiority of the W56 platform and the excellent service and support provided by the Company but required a larger version of the W56 to meet their specific needs. Standard production of the new, extended wheelbase W56 is set to begin in Q3 of 2024 at Workhorse’s Union City, IN assembly complex, alongside the 178-inch wheelbase W56, launched in Q3 of 2023. Initial customer deliveries of the 208-inch wheelbase W56 are expected in Q4 of 2024.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

