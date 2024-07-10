On This Page

Date: August 30, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET

Event Summary

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) co-sponsored this public virtual workshop on August 30, 2022.

The following topics were discussed:

The current state of development of pathogen-directed products used to prevent healthcare-associated infections

Evidence supporting decolonization and pathogen reduction (in colonized patients) as a strategy to prevent infection and transmission of antimicrobial-resistant healthcare-associated pathogens

Antimicrobial resistance threats as potential targets for decolonization and pathogen reduction

Challenges and potential approaches to drug development and registration of products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections

Event Recording

Video transcript