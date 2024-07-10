- Date:
- August 30, 2022
- Time:
- 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET
Event Summary
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) co-sponsored this public virtual workshop on August 30, 2022.
The following topics were discussed:
- The current state of development of pathogen-directed products used to prevent healthcare-associated infections
- Evidence supporting decolonization and pathogen reduction (in colonized patients) as a strategy to prevent infection and transmission of antimicrobial-resistant healthcare-associated pathogens
- Antimicrobial resistance threats as potential targets for decolonization and pathogen reduction
- Challenges and potential approaches to drug development and registration of products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections
Event Recording