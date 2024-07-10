Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,851 in the last 365 days.

Drug Safety Information

Learn about the vital tool for reporting serious side effects or product quality problems related to FDA-regulated medical products.

Get health care professional-specific information on compounded drugs, an medical need for patients with limited FDA-approved options.

Glean insight into the FDA's role in minimizing medication errors caused by issues related to the design, labeling, and packaging of FDA-approved drugs.

Review the essentials of emergency preparedness related to medications including having a plan in place for storing and securing medications during disasters.

Listen in on emerging safety information about drugs, in conjunction with the release of Drug Safety Communications, produced by CDER.

You just read:

Drug Safety Information

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more